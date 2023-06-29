Bills Advised to Add Super Bowl Champion Running Back to Roster

The Buffalo Bills will showcase a new-look running game in 2023, with former No. 1 running back Devin Singletary leaving in free agency and a pair of new veterans joining to complement second-year back James Cook.

One outlet suggests the Bills could still have some room for improvement, however.

In an article suggesting one final roster move for all 32 teams before training camps start next month, Pro Football Focus suggested that the Bills look into signing former Super Bowl champion Darrell Henderson, who remains a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. The outlet noted that Henderson could be a strong counterpart to Cook and offer a new dimension to the running game.

Bills Could Sign ‘Explosive’ Back

The analysis outlet noted that while Henderson was waived by the Rams last season, he has proven to be a productive running back during his career and was ranked No. 14 among all backs in 2020 with an 83.8 rushing grade.

While Henderson likely wouldn’t challenge for the top spot in Buffalo, his style as a power back could be a good complement to the smaller and shifter Cook, the outlet added.

“James Cook looks to be the leader of this backfield going forward, but the Bills still need an early-down bruiser who can lower his shoulder and fall forward behind a good push from the offensive line,” the report noted, adding that Henderson was a leader in “explosive rushes” during that time.

PFF added that the Bills are hamstrung by their high salary cap that would likely preclude them from a more high-profile addition like DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook, but noted that “a more under-the-radar move could be more prudent.”

While Henderson remains a free agent, he has gotten some interest from teams including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in May. Henderson also attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ minicamp in June, but left without a contract.

Former Rams and Jaguars RB Darrell Henderson trying out for the Chiefs this week. He’s wearing no. 31#Chiefs | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/SxUzDbfJRa — Arrowhead Live (@ArrowheadLive) June 14, 2023

Bills Adding to Running Back Room

If the Bills were to sign Henderson, he may still need to fight for a roster spot. The Bills made a pair of key additions to their rushing attack this offseason, signing veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

Some insiders believe the Bills already have too many running backs, with Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire projecting that the team will not find a spot for Murray on the final 53-man roster and instead find a different place for the veteran.

“However, Murray is the type of vet the Bills probably feel they can sneak on their practice squad and then sign to the active roster if someone tries to swoop in for him,” Wojton noted. “Just last season, he was on the New Orleans Saints practice squad for an extended time and no one nabbed him until the Denver Broncos had a rash of injuries.”

The Bills took a similar approach last season with veteran Duke Johnson, who had a strong training camp as a running back and return specialist but ended up on the practice squad as an insurance policy in case of injuries to Singletary or Cook.