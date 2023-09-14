Bills Advised to ‘Take a Swing’ at Trade for RB Jonathan Taylor

The Buffalo Bills were seen as a top potential destination for Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor throughout the running back’s tumultuous offseason, and the start of the season apparently hasn’t changed much.

Taylor requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, but ultimately stayed with the team and started the season on the PUP list. Insiders believe that Taylor is still a potential trade candidate for the rebuilding Colts, and reporter Albert Breer believes the Bills could be in the market.

Bills May Need a Top Running Back

After the Bills’ offense struggled in a 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets on September 16, Breer suggested that the Bills may still need more help for quarterback Josh Allen.

“Watching the Bills/Jets second half again, and it hit me the other day, and was reinforced seeing it again—Buffalo is the team that should take a swing at Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor if either is available at the deadline,” Breer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There’s too much on Josh Allen right now.”

Probably still worth looking into Jonathan Taylor for the right price wouldn’t you say? pic.twitter.com/cFKWUmrF14 — David Fischer (@DavidFischer_71) September 14, 2023

Allen struggled against New York’s aggressive defense on Monday, throwing three interceptions and losing a costly fumble that led to the Jets taking a late fourth-quarter lead. Though the Bills were able to tie the game and send it to overtime, the Jets won on a punt return and Allen said afterward that he was to blame.