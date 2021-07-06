Adjusting to life in the NFL wasn’t easy for any rookies in 2020, but Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa seemed to have a particularly difficult time. Aside from the usual challenges — no training camp, virtual meetings, constant COVID-19 testing — the rookie defensive end was trying to play at a lower weight than in college and minus a defensive anchor who otherwise would have made his job a lot easier.

Now, one report hints that Epenesa could be poised for a big turnaround after climbing up to a higher weight. As Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News noted, Epenesa played as low as 245 pounds last season but has already moved up to 250 and plans to be closer to 260 for the start of the season. After a strong end to last season, Epenesa has already impressed the Bills coaching staff.

Epenesa Looks Stronger

As Gaughan noted, Epenesa’s work in the offseason has earned some praise from Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who noted that the difference he’s seen now that Epenesa gets to have a traditional offseason.