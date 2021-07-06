Adjusting to life in the NFL wasn’t easy for any rookies in 2020, but Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa seemed to have a particularly difficult time. Aside from the usual challenges — no training camp, virtual meetings, constant COVID-19 testing — the rookie defensive end was trying to play at a lower weight than in college and minus a defensive anchor who otherwise would have made his job a lot easier.
Now, one report hints that Epenesa could be poised for a big turnaround after climbing up to a higher weight. As Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News noted, Epenesa played as low as 245 pounds last season but has already moved up to 250 and plans to be closer to 260 for the start of the season. After a strong end to last season, Epenesa has already impressed the Bills coaching staff.
Epenesa Looks Stronger
As Gaughan noted, Epenesa’s work in the offseason has earned some praise from Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who noted that the difference he’s seen now that Epenesa gets to have a traditional offseason.
“Now he’s more stabilized and has gotten stronger,” Frazier said. “He’s more explosive. He’s really benefited from staying here and working with our strength staff. That’s something he couldn’t do last offseason because of all the things that were going on.”
Epenesa was open about his struggles in 2020, telling the Buffalo News earlier during team mini-camp that the first half of the season wasn’t up to his expectations. The defensive end added that he got more comfortable as the season went along and got a better feel for the speed of the game.
“It was a big adjustment, but I was able to make it,” he said. “And then the second half of the season went through pretty smoothly.”
Others have noticed the changes in Epenesa since his early struggles to find the ideal playing weight. Sports Illustrated’s Bills Central ranked him No. 23 in the list of the team’s 30 most important players.
Bills Improving Around Epenesa
Epenesa could have some other factors working in his favor as he moves into his second year. One is the return of big defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who had elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns of COVID-19. When he was on the field, Lotulelei was often able to occupy two blockers and open up opportunities for the team’s pass rushers, a benefit that Epenesa was never able to see in his rookie season.
The Bills also focused on bringing back some key pieces of their defense this offseason, re-signing linebacker Matt Milano. The Athletic called this the best move from Buffalo in the offseason, noting the effect that he has on the rest of the defense.
No returning piece is as important as linebacker Matt Milano. He is the Bills’ best linebacker when healthy, who changes how they play defense. He could have gotten a similar or better deal to play elsewhere, but the Bills now have a core player locked up for the next four years in the prime of his career. Signing Emmanuel Sanders and bringing the offensive line back were fine moves, but Milano’s return helps this team now and into the future.
But most of the hype now surrounding Epenesa comes from his own hard work, something that has caught the eye of Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
“He’s in a great spot now,” McDermott said, via Bills Central. “He’s in shape and he’s on track to have himself ready to go for training camp. What I’ve seen to this point is very encouraging.”
