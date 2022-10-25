Bills Could Go ‘All-In’ on Former Rushing Leader at Deadline: Insider

The Buffalo Bills missed out on one of the top running backs available at the trade deadline, but one insider believes they could go “all in” on another.

The Bills reportedly entered discussions with the Carolina Panthers about All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, but fell short of the offer that the San Francisco 49ers ultimately made to land him. With the Bills still looking for answers to improve their running game, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports suggests that they could take another crack at a running back who is expected to be on the trade block.

Bills and Browns Make a Deal

DeArdo noted that the Bills could look within the conference, seeking a deal for Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt. Many insiders believe that the Browns could be willing to deal Hunt, who is on an expiring contract.

“Buffalo reportedly swinged and missed at the chance to acquire McCaffrey, but they still have a chance at getting another versatile running back before the deadline,” DeArdo wrote. “The Browns will reportedly listen to trade offers for multiple players before the deadline, including running back Kareem Hunt.”

32 players to watch at the NFL trade deadline: New homes for Kareem Hunt, Mike Gesicki, Robert Quinn? https://t.co/qcf1EqAbJ5 pic.twitter.com/ZgsfJGnWeO — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) October 25, 2022

DeArdo noted that Hunt is stuck behind Nick Chubb in the Browns backfield, but could have the chance to shine somewhere else. While Hunt has failed to replicate his rookie season, when he led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards, he has remained an effective back and could be a boost to a team like the Bills. Even though Chubb is the bell cow for the Browns, Hunt has still managed to rush for 263 yards this season — which would make him the leading rusher on the Bills.

Hunt’s skill set could be an especially good fit in Buffalo. DeArdo added that Hunt is one of the league’s top receiving backs, with 191 receptions and 17 touchdowns since he came into the league in 2017. The Bills made a concerted effort this offseason to find players who could rack up yards after the catch, reaching an initial deal with J.D. McKissick before he ultimately decided to return to the Washington Commanders.

The Bills then used a second-round draft pick on James Cook to add a pass-catching running back, but he has had little impact so far this season. Cook has just 97 yards rushing and 37 receiving yards through six games.

The Bills have struggled to find consistency and productivity in their running game. Quarterback Josh Allen is the team’s leading rusher, and Cook’s garbage-time score against the Pittsburgh Steelers is the team’s only rushing touchdown not to come from Allen.

Bills Could Face Competition for Hunt

If the Browns are willing to trade Hunt, there could be some competition for his services. Vinnie Iyer of The Sports News noted that the Seattle Seahawks could be a good fit, and that the Philadlephia Eagles could also be in the running.

Like the Bills, the Eagles could see Hunt a way to boost an inconsistent running game and boost their Super Bowl odds.

The Browns are reportedly listening to offers for RB Kareem Hunt Could the #Eagles be a potential fit?#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0wbHrHN0it — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) October 25, 2022

“The Eagles are looking for a complete veteran back with pending free agent Miles Sanders being inconsistent and second-year back Kenneth Gainwell still a bit green,” Iyer wrote. “They were on the fringe for Christian McCaffrey before the former Panther got traded instead to the 49ers. This would offer another seamless all-purpose transition for Hunt to help Jalen Hurts.”