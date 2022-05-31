Bills QB Josh Allen Calls ‘Bulls**t’ on Tom Brady After Viral Video

Count Josh Allen among those skeptical of Tom Brady’s amazing golf feat caught on film.

Earlier in the week, ahead of the televised golf match that will put him against the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Brady shared a drone-recorded video that appeared to show him hitting a hole in one on the golf course. While the video attracted some viral attention, it also generated plenty of skeptics who believed the real amazing feat was the editing that made it appear he hit a once-in-a-lifetime shot. Allen was solidly in the skeptic camp.

Allen Calls Out Brady

Brady is preparing for The Match, a televised golf competition where he and Aaron Rodgers will take on Allen and Patrick Mahomes. On May 25, Brady showed the competition what he can do on the golf course, posting a video that tracked the ball from tee all the way onto the green and into the hole in one shot.

Mahomes retweeted the video with a bit of congratulations for Brady.

“Not going to lie pretty impressive… too bad you wasted it a week early….,” he tweeted.

Allen wasn’t so quick to believe it, however. He responded to Mahomes’ tweet with a gif of actor Adam Sandler from the movie “Mr. Deeds” where an incredulous Sanders says, “Ba ba .. bulls**t.”

The Bills quarterback was not alone in calling Brady’s shot a fake. Andy Nesbitt of USA Today Sports said the video was “definitely fake,” suggesting that he was just trying to drum up some viral marketing for The Match.

“Brady and Aaron Rodgers are playing Patrick Mahomes and Allen in The Match next Wednesday night and what better way to promote it than to have the GOAT hole out a shot that goes viral?” Nesbitt wrote. “It’s basic internet advertising at its finest. This video did what it was supposed to do – got lots of people talking about Brady’s golf game which got lots of people thinking about next week’s match, which is what the film crew and marketing execs hoped would happen when they decided to shoot this fake video.”

Brady, Allen Exchange Trash Talk

The four competitors have done plenty of their own viral marketing for The Match, mostly in the form of trash talk between the two generations of NFL stars. Allen tried to toe the line, talking about his respect for Brady and Rodgers getting in some digs against him.

“Aaron and Tom, they were my favorite quarterbacks growing up, so it is kinda surreal to be in this situation playing with them,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “There is a fine line of how far I can go with the trash talking.”

But Allen also warned that he planned to ramp up his trash talk during the match itself in the hopes of throwing Brady off his game.

“I don’t want to (upset) anybody too much, but I want to get under Tom’s skin and force Tom to make some bad putts,” he said.

Allen has plenty of experience on the golf course. In February, he turned down the chance to play as an alternate in the Pro Bowl and instead accepted an invitation to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

