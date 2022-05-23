Bills’ Josh Allen Calls Out Brady: ‘I Want to Get Under Tom’s Skin’

Josh Allen has never gotten the best of Tom Brady on the football field, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback is confident he can take down the future Hall of Famer on the golf course when they meet next month.

Allen and Brady are set to square off in The Match, a televised golf exhibition on June 1 that pits the NFL’s young star quarterbacks — Allen and Patrick Mahomes — against the seasoned vets — Brady and Aaron Rodgers. With a little more than a week to go until the match, Allen is issuing a warning to Brady.

Allen Ready for Brady

Appearing on the PGA Championship telecast on Sunday, Allen shared his excitement for the upcoming match but said he didn’t want to give Brady and Rodgers too much insight into his planning. Allen went so far as to keep his golf training ground a secret.

“I don’t want Tom and Aaron to know what I’m doing right now,” the Bills quarterback said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m on a golf course. Got a big match coming up. Gotta make sure I’m ready and primed for it.”

Allen said he’s trying an even-handed approach to the match, giving his opponents some respect but also doing whatever he can to throw Brady off his game.

“Aaron and Tom, they were my favorite quarterbacks growing up, so it is kinda surreal to be in this situation playing with them,” Allen said. “There is a fine line of how far I can go with the trash talking.”

As Allen warned, that means at least enough trash talking to affect Brady’s golf game.

“I don’t want to (upset) anybody too much, but I want to get under Tom’s skin and force Tom to make some bad putts,” he said.

Brady has already kicked off the war of words with Allen. Shortly after the match was publicly announced, he took to Twitter to share a picture depicting Allen as a child on the golf course, and Allen replied with a shot at Brady’s clothing line.

An artists rendering of me watching @JoshAllenQB’s approach after laying up on a par 4. pic.twitter.com/P66o4M1TGo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Allen’s Budding Golf Career

As Allen has established himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, he has also build a reputation as one of the league’s more popular golfers. Back in February, Allen turned down the chance to play in the Pro Bowl as an alternate and instead accepted an invitation to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his native California.

Allen spoke to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen at the time, saying he needed a break from a long and punishing NFL season.

“Unfortunately I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season,” Allen wrote in a text message to Mortensen. “The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal.”

Allen has made headlines for other golf outings, including a trip to watch the Masters with friend and former AFC East rival Sam Darnold. And when Allen celebrated his 26th birthday on May 21, he marked the occasion by hitting the golf course with former teammate Mitch Trubisky.