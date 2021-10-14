Bills QB Josh Allen Claps Back at Criticism From Fox Sports Host

Josh Allen is proving any remaining critics wrong this season — and he’s letting them know it.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has shaken off a slow start to the season and on Sunday night helped the Bills overcome the roadblock that is the Kansas City Chiefs, leading Buffalo to a resounding 38-20 victory to take the sting out of two bad losses last season. After the big win, Allen took to social media to speak out against one of his biggest critics.

Allen Claps Back After Big Game

The Bills played one of the franchise’s biggest regular-season games in recent memory on Sunday, traveling to Kansas City for an AFC Championship game rematch with the Chiefs. After Kansas City had dismantled Buffalo in two appearances last season, grounding their high-flying offense, it was the Bills who made the statement in Sunday’s game — and Allen leading the way.

Allen torched the Chiefs secondary, completing 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. As ESPN noted, Allen’s 21 yards per completion were the most of any quarterback in the last two seasons. Allen beat the Chiefs on the ground as well, carrying the ball 11 times for a team-high 59 yards and a rushing touchdown.

After the game, Allen took to Instagram to share a highlight reel that included some critical words from Fox Sports commentator Nick Wright.

Wright has consistently been one of Allen’s most vocal critics, and leading up to the game had predicted that the Chiefs would once again prevail over the Bills. It was not just Allen forcing Wright to eat those words — the Bills also took to Twitter to post some of Wright’s shots at Allen edited together with some criticism from the “Shark Tank” team aimed at Wright.

Allen had taken some criticism for his shakier play to start the season, but had mostly won over critics after leading the Bills to a series of blowout victories, including four straight wins by three possessions or more.

Allen’s Play Earned Viral Attention

Allen not only led the Bills to a win over the Chiefs in one of the most impressive games of his career, he also turned in one of the most amazing plays of the young season, a running leap over Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the fourth quarter.

The play left many of Allen’s teammates in awe.

“I saw it in slow motion. That’s just Josh doing what Josh does,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins, via WIVB in Buffalo.

“I was like what is he about to do and he just hurdled and I’m like well that’s just Josh. As long as he just got up and came back to the huddle I’m all good.”

After the game, Allen gave credit to his teammate for helping turn in some explosive plays against the Chiefs on offense.

“I know we didn’t have a lot of plays, didn’t really have a lot of third downs, or really a lot of first downs but we had a lot of explosive plays,” Allen said, via ESPN. “Guys got open and made some unbelievable plays.”

