Bills QB Josh Allen Has New Plans After Turning Down Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said no to the Pro Bowl and yes to the pro-am.

Allen, who was not named to the Pro Bowl as a starter, turned down the chance to play as an alternate, saying after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that he needed a chance to heal from a long and grueling season.

“Unfortunately I will be declining the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl this year in order to allow my body to rest and recover from the harshness of the season,” Allen wrote in a text message to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. “The type of quarterback I am, I obtain a lot of bumps and bruises along the road of a season, so I will use this time to let my body heal.”

But Allen now has plans to spend the weekend competing in another sport instead.

Allen’s Weekend Plans

This week, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am announced that Allen would be among the athletes and celebrities competing in the golf tournament, which runs February 3-6.

There had been some controversy when Allen was not named a Pro Bowl starter, despite ranking at or near the top of the AFC in several passing categories at the time he was passed over.

HEY AYYY AYYY AY let's go @JoshAllenQB!! Bills Mafia where are you at? @BuffaloBills quarterback, Josh Allen is heading to Pebble Beach! 🏈 Bills fans, please note tables are not permitted at this event. pic.twitter.com/33qodoVVjM — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) January 27, 2022

Bills general manager Brandon Beane stuck up for Allen and his decision to skip the Pro Bowl.

“I think we can all agree he got snubbed on the Pro Bowl,” Beane said last week, via the Buffalo News.

Allen’s Other Athletic Passion

Allen’s love for golf is well-documented, and his friendship with a PGA legend caught some viral attention earlier in the season. Allen showed up to Buffalo’s Halloween game dressed as Phil Mickelson for Halloween, and later opened up about the friendship the two share. Allen noted that Mickelson even called the team before the last season started to offer some words of encouragement.