Bills GM Reveals Plans for Key Free Agent Coming Off Breakout Season

The Buffalo Bills could have a lot of holes to plug at defensive line this offseason, but general manager Brandon Beane hopes to keep one key player from leaving next year.
With Josh Allen’s long-term extension kicking in, the Bills are heading to an offseason of difficult decisions when it comes to free agency. Beane has already warned that the team will be unable to keep all of their own players, and likely won’t be making any splashy signings. Beane has outlined some of the team’s priorities, which include keeping a defensive lineman fresh off the best season of his career.
The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Beane Discusses D-Line Plans
Appearing on One Bills Live during the NFL combine this week, Beane said he recognizes the importance of having a strong defensive line, especially in today’s pass-happy NFL where disrupting the quarterback is a paramount goal. The Bills have six defensive linemen headed to unrestricted free agency, along with Justin Zimmer, who will become a restricted free agent.
Improving the defensive line has been a long-term priority for the Bills, Beane noted. The team used its top two draft picks on edge rushers, Gregory Rousseau and Boogie Basham. Beane said there is still room for improvement.
“If we’re going to get where we need to get in order to beat some of these top quarterbacks in the AFC, we’ve got to be strong up there,” he said. “And you saw that in our draft last year. Every year even if we didn’t have three or four unrestricted free agents in there I’d still be looking to see if there are chances to upgrade it.”
Free agent Harrison Phillips, who took on an increased role in the second half of last season as Star Lotulelei missed time and recovered from a COVID-19 absence, appears to be a top priority. Beane said that Phillips would be able to test the open market, but hoped to get him back for next year.
“He’s earned that right and so we’ll stay in touch with them, and would we love to have him back? Yes, of course,” Beane said. “We love Harry. We’re proud of the development he’s made. When (Justin) Zimmer went out with the ACL I thought Harrison really was ready to roll and did a nice job the second half the year. He and Ed (Oliver) settled in nicely.”
Phillips Could See Bigger Role
If the Bills are able to bring back Phillips, it could be in a more significant role. With the team tight against the cap, many insiders have identified Lotulelei as a potential cap casualty. Lotulelei saw his share of snaps steadily decline during the season as he battled injuries, with Phillips picking up much of the slack in the heavy rotational style the Bills adopt for the defensive line.
There could be other options beyond Phillips to fill any holes on the defensive line. Pro Football Focus noted that the team could look to the draft to bring in some help.
“Georgia interior defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt — the highest-graded player at the position in the Power Five in 2021 — is a name to watch,” the outlet noted.
READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win