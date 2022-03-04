Bills GM Reveals Plans for Key Free Agent Coming Off Breakout Season

The Buffalo Bills could have a lot of holes to plug at defensive line this offseason, but general manager Brandon Beane hopes to keep one key player from leaving next year.

With Josh Allen’s long-term extension kicking in, the Bills are heading to an offseason of difficult decisions when it comes to free agency. Beane has already warned that the team will be unable to keep all of their own players, and likely won’t be making any splashy signings. Beane has outlined some of the team’s priorities, which include keeping a defensive lineman fresh off the best season of his career.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!