Bills Bench ‘Struggling’ Von Miller for Critical Game

The Buffalo Bills sent struggling edge rusher Von Miller to the bench for the team’s critical game against the New England Patriots, making the 34-year-old a healthy inactive for the first time this season.

Miller has struggled since returning in October from an ACL tear, and the team announced that he would be inactive for the team’s December 31 game. The 9-6 Bills are fighting for a playoff spot and control their fate, but would need a win against the Patriots.

The benching could leave Miller with an uncertain future, as one insider suggested the team could part ways with him due to his off-the-field legal troubles.

Bills Turn to Young Pass Rusher

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, the Bills opted to give a bigger role to second-year defensive end Kingsley Jonathan.

“[Miller] has been one of the least impactful players on the entire roster,” Buscaglia wrote on X. “Kingsley Jonathan was better last week in limited snaps. I give the Bills credit for doing it. He clearly is struggling.”

Miller returned in October after suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, but has not made much of an impact. He has a total of three tackles and three quarterback hits with no sacks 11 games, not showing the explosiveness in the pass rush as he had in his first season with the Bills

Jonathan has appeared in 12 games for the Bills in a mostly limited role, making four tackles and two quarterback hits.

After Miller struggled in the team’s Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, WGR 550 reporter Nate Geary predicted that the Bills would have a discussion on whether to bench Miller in the coming days.

“It’s the conversation no one wants to have,” Geary said. “I know the team doesn’t want to have it, but they’re going to need to have it soon.”

Von Miller Could Face Uncertain Future in Buffalo

Miller faces off-the-field issues following his November 30 arrest in Dallas on allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Reporter Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted that the Bills could have an opportunity to get out of Miller’s $120 million contract if he ends up being suspended by the league.

Skurski noted that it could be an opportunity for the Bills to find cap savings.

“If Miller is suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of the personal conduct policy, the #Bills could then void the remaining guarantees in his contract, which includes his $17.145 million base salary for 2024,” Skurski wrote, adding, “If that happens before the start of next season, the #Bills would see a significant salary cap savings.”

Miller vehemently denied the allegations, telling reporters this week that the reports of his alleged assault are not true.

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up in articles and stuff… it’s shocking of course, especially when my name is attached to it,” Miller told reporters . “But it is 100% false. It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job.”

“The only thing that is true is that we do have a third son on the way,” Miller said. “Everything else is untrue.”