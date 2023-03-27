Bills Named ‘Best Fit’ for Ex-Broncos Lineman, 4-Year Starter

The playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed at least one glaring weakness for the Buffalo Bills — their struggles in protecting quarterback Josh Allen, especially when it came to the interior offensive line.

The Bengals generated near-constant pressure on Allen, holding the Bills to a season-low 10 points and highlighting their need to make some upgrades at line. The Bills have done some work this offseason to shore up their line, but one insider believes they could make another big addition who might be available at an affordable price.

Former Broncos Starter Named ‘Best Fit’ for Bills

Nick Shook of NFL.com published a rundown of the best potential destinations for the league’s top remaining free agents, and pegged the Bills as most likely to sign former Denver Broncos lineman Dalton Risner. Shook noted that the Bills already added former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern, who will likely compete for a starting position, and could also add Risner as another potential starter.

“Buffalo was my choice for Risner ahead of the start of free agency, and although the Bills signed Connor McGovern, they could still use another addition, either for depth or the starting lineup,” Shook wrote. “Signing Risner to a team-friendly deal would give Buffalo this type of depth and allow him to battle it out with Ryan Bates for the starting right guard job along a line that has needed help for a couple of years.”

Why isn't long-time #Broncos starting LG Dalton Risner getting more FA love? READ: https://t.co/L20UMLenz0 pic.twitter.com/2DaNnPoyUi — Denver Broncos On SI.com (@BroncosOnScout) March 22, 2023

Shook added that the free-agency market has been quiet for offensive lineman, with no “massive contracts” outside of the three-year, $75 million extension that Laremy Tunsil received from the Houston Texans. That has given Risner the chance to be more selective in looking at offers, but could also bring him to Buffalo on an affordable price.