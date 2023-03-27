Bills Named ‘Best Fit’ for Ex-Broncos Lineman, 4-Year Starter

The playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed at least one glaring weakness for the Buffalo Bills — their struggles in protecting quarterback Josh Allen, especially when it came to the interior offensive line.
The Bengals generated near-constant pressure on Allen, holding the Bills to a season-low 10 points and highlighting their need to make some upgrades at line. The Bills have done some work this offseason to shore up their line, but one insider believes they could make another big addition who might be available at an affordable price.
Former Broncos Starter Named ‘Best Fit’ for Bills
Nick Shook of NFL.com published a rundown of the best potential destinations for the league’s top remaining free agents, and pegged the Bills as most likely to sign former Denver Broncos lineman Dalton Risner. Shook noted that the Bills already added former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern, who will likely compete for a starting position, and could also add Risner as another potential starter.
“Buffalo was my choice for Risner ahead of the start of free agency, and although the Bills signed Connor McGovern, they could still use another addition, either for depth or the starting lineup,” Shook wrote. “Signing Risner to a team-friendly deal would give Buffalo this type of depth and allow him to battle it out with Ryan Bates for the starting right guard job along a line that has needed help for a couple of years.”
Shook added that the free-agency market has been quiet for offensive lineman, with no “massive contracts” outside of the three-year, $75 million extension that Laremy Tunsil received from the Houston Texans. That has given Risner the chance to be more selective in looking at offers, but could also bring him to Buffalo on an affordable price.
“This could help explain Risner’s inability to find a team at this point; sometimes it’s wiser to wait out the market than take the first deal that a team slides across the negotiating table,” Shook wrote.
The Bills have already brought more competition to their line. After landing McGovern, they also signed former Los Angeles Rams guard David Edwards, who is expected to compete for a starting job at training camp.
“Setting up for a David Edwards vs. Ike Boettger vs. Greg Mancz competition this summer with the top two making the team at IOL. Edwards/Boettger the favorites right now,” tweeted Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “Versatility of [Connor] McGovern and [Ryan] Bates to play center enhances flexibility for what they do with their IOL depth.”
Bills Could Have Competition for Dalton Risner
There could be some competition for the Bills if they intend to sign Risner, especially if he comes at a more affordable price. ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote before the start of free agency that he could be a good fit in Atlanta, noting that Risner was a steady presence.
“Risner ranked 10th in run block win rate last season, and although he gave up too many sacks, he has committed just one holding penalty in four seasons,” Bowen wrote. “He would have made more money in a run-happy NFL 25 years ago, but he’s still an above-average starter, and plenty of teams need help at guard.”
Though he struggled with inconsistency at times, Risner was a four-year starter with the Broncos after joining the team as a second-round draft pick in 2019. He appeared in 62 games during that period, starting all of them.