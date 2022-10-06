“If anyone’s gonna pry Beckham from another late-year L.A. run, it’ll almost assuredly be the steady Super Bowl favorites,” Benjamin wrote. “Buffalo has justified title aspirations, Josh Allen is an easy draw as one of the game’s top play-makers, and defensive leader Von Miller has repeatedly admitted he and Beckham, a friend and training partner, have discussed a team-up in blue. Buffalo also has reason to add receiver depth, with Gabe Davis coming off an injury and Jamison Crowder out indefinitely behind Stefon Diggs.”

Insiders have said that Beckham wants to join a Super Bowl contender, just as he did last season when he signed with the Rams after his release from the Cleveland Browns. That would work in Buffalo’s favor, as they came into the season as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl and have maintained that status with a 3-1 start.

Bills May Need Immediate Help

While Beckham would likely not be able to return from his torn ACL until late November at the earliest, the Bills may need more immediate help to fill the holes caused by injuries. The team placed Crowder on injured reserve this week after he suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Receiver and special teams ace Jake Kumerow was also listed as week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, Gabe Davis has been playing through an ankle injury of his own, and Isaiah McKenzie was placed into concussion protocol following Sunday’s game and his status for the coming week remains unclear.

The Bills made some moves that could bring more depth. After releasing veteran receiver and return specialist Tavon Austin from the practice squad this week, the Bills added an undrafted rookie who was just released from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

“Former Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson is expected to take Tavon Austin’s spot on the #Bills’ practice squad,” the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. “Roberson initially signed with the #Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.”

Bills have yet to announce his addition, but here's video of WR Jaquarii Roberson

WGR 550 reporter Nate Geary suggested that the Bills could also target another receiver from the Steelers — Chase Claypool.