The Buffalo Bills are watching holes develop in their wide receiver corps faster than they can fill them, but an insider believes some major help could be on the way.
The Bills have suffered a number of key injuries to wide receivers through the first quarter of the season, losing at least two to long-term injuries with another hampered by a lingering ailment. But Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes the Bills could land one of the top free-agent wide receivers — even if he won’t be able to play for several more weeks.
Bills Could Land Pro Bowler
Benjamin ranked the Bills as the top candidate to land Odell Beckham Jr. once he has fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He noted that Beckham’s close ties to Bills edge rusher and former Los Angeles Rams teammate Von Miller could help bring him to Buffalo later in the season.
“If anyone’s gonna pry Beckham from another late-year L.A. run, it’ll almost assuredly be the steady Super Bowl favorites,” Benjamin wrote. “Buffalo has justified title aspirations, Josh Allen is an easy draw as one of the game’s top play-makers, and defensive leader Von Miller has repeatedly admitted he and Beckham, a friend and training partner, have discussed a team-up in blue. Buffalo also has reason to add receiver depth, with Gabe Davis coming off an injury and Jamison Crowder out indefinitely behind Stefon Diggs.”
Insiders have said that Beckham wants to join a Super Bowl contender, just as he did last season when he signed with the Rams after his release from the Cleveland Browns. That would work in Buffalo’s favor, as they came into the season as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl and have maintained that status with a 3-1 start.
Bills May Need Immediate Help
While Beckham would likely not be able to return from his torn ACL until late November at the earliest, the Bills may need more immediate help to fill the holes caused by injuries. The team placed Crowder on injured reserve this week after he suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Receiver and special teams ace Jake Kumerow was also listed as week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, Gabe Davis has been playing through an ankle injury of his own, and Isaiah McKenzie was placed into concussion protocol following Sunday’s game and his status for the coming week remains unclear.
The Bills made some moves that could bring more depth. After releasing veteran receiver and return specialist Tavon Austin from the practice squad this week, the Bills added an undrafted rookie who was just released from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
“Former Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson is expected to take Tavon Austin’s spot on the #Bills’ practice squad,” the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported. “Roberson initially signed with the #Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.”
WGR 550 reporter Nate Geary suggested that the Bills could also target another receiver from the Steelers — Chase Claypool.