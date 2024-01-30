Bills Make Change at Defensive Coordinator After Season Under Sean McDermott

The Buffalo Bills are making a change at defensive coordinator after one season under Sean McDermott, promoting an up-and-coming position coach to take over the duties.

The team announced on January 30 that they were moving linebackers coach Bobby Babich into the role of defensive coordinator. Babich is seen as a rising star among defensive coaches, getting interest from several teams with defensive coordinator openings including multiple interviews with the Miami Dolphins.

With the move, the Bills will be able to keep the versatile coach in-house and take some of the load off their head coach.

Bobby Babich Excelled in Multiple Roles

Babich has experience across multiple position groups, starting out as safeties coach for the Bills and moving to linebackers coach after the retirement of his father, Bob Babich. He excelled in both roles, helping shape safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in All-Pros and this season leading one of the best linebacking corps in the league behind Matt Milano and breakout star Terrel Bernard.

As NFL.com writer Michael Baca noted, the Bills turned into one of the league’s top defenses during Babich’s tenure.