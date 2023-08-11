Bills DE Faces Trade Rumors After Disappointing Depth Chart Listing

Bills Added Depth at Defensive End

The Bills made some moves to bolster their edge-rushing group this offseason, signing the veteran Floyd and adding Shane Ray in an NFL comeback attempt.

Rousseau had a strong showing in his second NFL season, but Basham failed to make a similar jump. He made just Basham 2.0 sacks and 19 total tackles in 2022, falling to the back of the defensive line rotation.

Wojton noted that Basham could be in trouble of making the cut this year, and may end up being a trade candidate instead.

“Defensive end might be the deepest position group on the Bills roster,” Wojton wrote. “Someone could be a surprise cut or trade by the end of training camp. As of now, Boogie Basham appears to be the most likely.”

Wojton added that Basham could be an attractive trade candidate given his contract and status as a former second-round pick.

“Because of Basham’s team-friendly rookie deal, he’d be an option others around the NFL might look at,” he wrote.

Other insiders have noted potential trouble ahead for Basham. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg predicted prior to the start of training camp that he would not make the final roster, even with an extra roster spot expected to be open at the start of the season due to Miller’s injury.

“Due to the addition of Floyd, the Bills will still have to make tough emotional decisions even if Miller is on PUP and, in this projection, move on from 2021 second-round pick Boogie Basham,” Getzenberg wrote.

Another Bills Edge Rusher Has Something to Prove

Basham may not be the only Bills defensive end feeling the pressure as the preseason starts. Epenesa is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but has shown steady improvement over the last two seasons. After registering a combined two sacks through his first two years in the league, Epenesa had a breakout season in 2022 with career highs in sacks (6.5), tackles (16), tackles for a loss (7) and quarterback hits (15).

Epenesa also earned some praise from Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who noted that the defensive end has put in plenty of work this offseason.

“He’s dialed in,” McDermott said, via SI.com’s Bills Central. “He’s a pivotal piece to our success this year. You could tell in the spring he had put a lot of work in, in terms of in the weight room prior to coming back to Buffalo for the OTA period, and he looks like he’s in a good spot and continues to grow every practice.”