Question Marks Beyond Stefon Diggs

While the Bills will go into the 2024 season with their top receiver in place, there will likely be uncertainty beneath Diggs on the roster. Gabe Davis, who has served as the No. 2 alongside Diggs for the past two seasons, is at the end of his rookie contract and said he plans to explore free agency.

The Bills have two promising pass-catchers in receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid, but The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn predicted that the team would need to add more talent for 2024.

“Regardless of his future, though, the Bills need to figure out how to give Allen a more functional wide receiver corps in 2024,” Fairburn wrote. “Allen’s best plays were in the running game on Sunday. He had 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground but threw for 186 yards on 39 attempts and had just one touchdown. Of those 39 attempts, 16 came at or behind the line of scrimmage. He was 10 for 21 on passes beyond the line of scrimmage. Allen didn’t have a passing play longer than 15 yards. “