Bills GM Gets Brutally Honest About His Frustration With QB Josh Allen

Brandon Beane said he loves the way quarterback Josh Allen plays the game, but isn’t too fond of his tendency to put his body on the line when it isn’t necessary.

The Buffalo Bills general manager shared some frank criticism of the All-Pro quarterback this week regarding the number of hits he takes on the field, saying in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team hasn’t been able to effectively get the message through to Allen. While Beane praised Allen for working hard to improve all areas of his game, he said there’s still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to risk-taking.

Brandon Beane Shares Frustrations With Watching Allen

In the interview, Beane pointed to a specific moment during the season when he grew frustrated with Allen. After suffering an elbow injury in the team’s November 6 loss to the New York Jets, Allen was cleared to play the following week against the Minnesota Vikings but had a recommendation from team doctors to take as few hits as possible.

Beane said Allen took in the advice from the doctors, but had a difficult time sticking to it once he stepped onto the field.

“It’s like the second quarter and he busts through and tries to run over the guy,” Beane recalled. “And you talk to him after the game and he just looks at you.”

"If it's the first quarter of Week 2….we don't need you trying to run over a linebacker or a safety"@BuffaloBills GM Brandon Beane on some adjustments he'd like to see Josh Allen make #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/D9YGnWmliE — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 28, 2023

Beane added that Allen has a good understanding of where and when to take risks, but sometimes gets too competitive on the field and the lines are blurred.

“If he was sitting down here with us right now he would say, ‘Yes, I know I should have run out of bounds there. I know I should have slid right there,’ ” Beane said. “But he gets in the moment and he is so super competitive — part of the reason I love him.”

The Bills appear committed to getting the message through to Allen this offseason. Just a few days before Beane’s interview, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told NFL.com reporter Judy Battista that Allen needs to adjust his play style in order to preserve his health and prolong his career.

McDermott had a somewhat ominous warning about what happens to quarterbacks who take too many hits early in their careers.

“I don’t think that’s a healthy way to play QB in this league and it’s undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, brand of football,” McDermott told Battista, who shared the exchange on Twitter.

Brandon Beane Hopeful for Progress From Josh Allen

Beane said Allen has already smoothed out many of the rough edges of his game, learning not to force plays when he can throw the ball away and try again on the next play. The Bills general manager remained hopeful that Allen would continue with that improvement in other parts of his game, learning to take fewer risks and preserve his body more.

“He’s really improved that, now it’s just realizing hey, I don’t have to get this first down. If it’s fourth down, I get it, it is what it is,” Beane said, adding, “If it’s the fourth quarter of week two, we don’t need you trying to run over a linebacker or safety.”