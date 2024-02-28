Bills GM Makes Telling Statement on Von Miller’s Future in Buffalo

Though Von Miller is coming off the worst statistical season of his career in 2023, it appears the Buffalo Bills are ready to move forward with the All-Pro edge rusher for another season.

General manager Brandon Beane spoke out about Miller’s future, saying this week that the team is hoping for a bounce-back performance in 2024 after Miller was slow to fully return after suffering a torn ACL the previous year. Miller’s impact on the field gradually increased as the season went on, and Beane said he hopes that progress will continue into the coming season.

Bills Moving Ahead With Von Miller

As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, Beane shared an optimistic take on Miller for the coming season that, along with the veteran edge rusher’s significant cap hit, make it almost certain that he will remain a member of the Bills in 2024.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane has positive outlook on Von Miller, says he should be able to get back to his pre-injury self,” Fowler shared on X. “Miller’s deal carries $32M in 2024 dead money. Translation: Most likely not going anywhere.”

The Buffalo Bills are banking on a bounceback from DE Von Miller https://t.co/CpQKOeUtaq — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) February 22, 2024

Though Miller returned on the earlier side of an ACL rehab, hitting the field close to 10 months after suffering the injury in a Thanksgiving Day win, he struggled to regain his explosiveness. Miller registered just three total tackles during the regular season with no sacks, falling down the team’s defensive line rotation.

The Bills ultimately benched Miller for a critical game late in the season, making him a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. The Bills were still fighting for a playoff spot at the time and would not clinch until the following week, when they won the division with a season finale win over the Miami Dolphins.

Miller was back in the lineup the following week, playing 15 snaps against the Dolphins, and saw steady improvement into the playoffs. He was able to generate pressure in the wild-card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a season-high two tackles the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills Could Have Another Out

While Miller’s contract and significant dead cap hit likely means he will remain in Buffalo through at least the 2024 season for financial reasons alone, one insider speculated that the Bills could have a potential out this offseason if they want to move on.

The Bills edge rusher was arrested on November 30 after police in Dallas issued an arrest warrant on allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Reporter Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted that if the league should suspend Miller this offseason, the Bills could have an opportunity to void his contract and move on without taking a significant financial hit.

“If Miller is suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of the personal conduct policy, the #Bills could then void the remaining guarantees in his contract, which includes his $17.145 million base salary for 2024,” Skurski wrote, adding, “If that happens before the start of next season, the #Bills would see a significant salary cap savings.”

Miller has denied the charges.