Bills Could See ‘Significant’ Cap Savings if NFL Suspends Von Miller: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could potentially see major salary cap savings if edge rusher Von Miller is suspended by the NFL after police in Dallas issued an arrest warrant on allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend — but it could take a while to reach that point.

Reporter Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News broke down the potential financial implications of Miller’s $120 million contract, as his future with the team appears in doubt after allegations arose on November 30.

As Skurski explained, much will depend on what the NFL chooses and would only come after the legal process plays out.

“If Miller is suspended by the NFL for violating the terms of the personal conduct policy, the #Bills could then void the remaining guarantees in his contract, which includes his $17.145 million base salary for 2024,” Skurski wrote, adding, “If that happens before the start of next season, the #Bills would see a significant salary cap savings.”

Murky Process Ahead for Bills, Von Miller

Skurski noted that the Bills do not have much clarity at the moment on what could happen with Miller’s contract and the salary cap implications, noting that it is “likely to be a long process to play out before there is any real clarity on potential cap relief.”

Von Miller has turned himself in to police custody, per @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/6oFA4ukgts — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) November 30, 2023

“Any possible suspension from the NFL might not come until the legal system runs its course. Miller has yet to even be arrested yet, so there is no telling how long that legal process might take,” Skurski wrote.

The Buffalo News reporter added that if the Bills should choose to cut Miller now, they would owe him $10.71 million of his 2024 base salary.

The team has not given any indication of what steps it will take on Miller, saying in a statement only that the incident was under investigation.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the team said in a statement, via NFL.com. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

New Details Emerge on Assault Allegations

Citing a police report, The Associated Press shared details on the alleged incident. The report noted that police responded to a “major disturbance” at a Dallas home on Wednesday and determined that Miller and the woman had gotten into a verbal argument. The report claimed that Miller grew “visibly angry” when the woman left the room and slammed the door of an office behind her.

“It says Miller then told her to leave and, when she tried to retrieve her laptop and cell phone, Miller began pushing her, continuing to tell her to ‘get out.’ She yelled ‘Stop. I’m pregnant’ repeatedly, according to the report, and when the pushing caused her to fall into a chair, Miller put one hand on her neck and held it for 3 to 5 seconds,” the report from The Associated Press noted.

“The report says Miller threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, pulled a chunk of her hair out and threw her on the couch and put both hands around her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.”