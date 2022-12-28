Bills’ Backup QB Made Bizarre Offer to Josh Allen to Keep Him Safe

Case Keenum is very invested in keeping Josh Allen safe — even at the expense of his own dignity.

The Buffalo Bills backup quarterback opened up this week about a bizarre offer he made to Allen in the hopes of convincing him to take fewer risks on the field. Allen has always been a dangerous runner, often inviting contact with defenders in order to gain extra yardage rather than taking the safer route and sliding to end the play.

Keenum told The Athletic that earlier in the season, he made a proposition to Allen in order to get him to slide more often.

Keenum Wants Allen to Stay Safe

In a feature story about the relationship between the three Bills quarterbacks, Keenum revealed that he grew nervous about Allen’s rushing after watching the starting quarterback take some hard hits in the opening game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I might have incentivized him a little bit if he would slide during a game,” Keenum said. “It was not a monetarily incentivized thing. It was more something that I would do …”

“Allegedly,” Keenum added, “I may or may not have told him I would wear only a jockstrap to one of our walkthroughs if he slid in a game feet-first with nobody around him.”

It was apparently enough to convince Allen. As the report noted, the Bills quarterback slid after an 8-yard rush in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins, going down before taking any contact from the defense.

But Allen was mum on whether Keenum kept up his end of the bet.

“I can neither confirm nor deny those allegations,” Allen told The Athletic. “I’m sure some of the receivers and the running backs might have something different to say about that, but I don’t really remember that.”

Allen’s Historic Season

Last season, Allen became the first quarterback in league history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 750. As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports noted, he is on pace to hit that mark again this season, needing just four rushing yards over the course of the next two games to reach 750.

Josh Allen was the 1st player in #NFL history to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a season last year. Allen is just 4 rushing yards away from accomplishing the feat again. Allen has 4,029 pass yards and 746 rush yards this year. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/K2SHELaMc9 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 27, 2022

Allen also passed Dan Marino for the most combined passing and rushing touchdowns over the first five seasons, with two more weeks to add to his lead.

Most Pass + Rush TD over first 5 seasons in NFL history Josh Allen 173

Dan Marino 171 pic.twitter.com/LCFKirCKFZ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 25, 2022

Allen has helped lead the Bills to a 12-3 record and clinched the team’s third straight AFC East title, but the most important game of the regular season could still be ahead. The Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on January 2 in a game that could decide who takes home the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they have seen Allen on tape a lot this season and knows well what he can do on the field.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Taylor said, via SI.com’s Bills Central. “We’ve seen him all year because of the crossover tape with that division and them playing our opponents. We’ve probably crossed over with Buffalo seven or eight times this year, so we’ve gotten a full dose of what he does. Really exciting player, extends plays, the play’s never dead. He’s got the arm strength to make every throw that he can possibly make.”