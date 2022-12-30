Bills Get Major Boost as Standout Rookie Returns to Practice

The Buffalo Bills could be getting a big boost to their secondary for a critical final stretch of the season and playoffs.

The team announced on December 29 that cornerback Christian Benford had been designated to return to practice. The standout rookie had been placed on injured reserve after injuring his oblique in a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions, and the team now has a 21-day window to activate him. His potential return comes amid an important stretch of games as the Bills look to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Bills Unsure What Role Christian Benford Will Play

Benford, a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, moved into the starting lineup early after standout play during training camp and the preseason. He teamed up with fellow rookie Kaiir Elam to fill in for Tre’Davious White as the All-Pro cornerback worked his way back from a torn ACL.

Benford has been going through individual workouts while working his way back from the injury, and told reporters on Thursday that he is eager to get back on the field.

“I feel good,” Benford said, via the Buffalo News. “It felt good to actually play some football, instead of running (expletive) gassers every day. … Those four weeks, I was just trying to be patient.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was not sure exactly when Benford might be able to return to the team.

“Don’t know yet,” McDermott told reporters on December 29. “Really focused on seeing how Christian looks as we get started here this week and open up the window, and then really just focused on the Bengals at this time.”

The Bills have gradually moved White back to a full workload, which could lessen the rush to get Benford back onto the field.

Bills Defense Prepares for Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Bills face a major test in their January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills have already clinched the AFC East and could move toward the first overall seed in the AFC with a win, while a loss would likely drop them to third overall in the conference.

McDermott told reporters that it would be a battle of great quarterbacks, with Allen facing Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow and Cincinnati’s strong passing attack. The Bengals have the top receiver trio in the league, with Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd all over 700 yards and five touchdowns each on the season.

“That’s what it really comes down to, two good teams led by two good quarterbacks,” McDermott said.

The Bills coach added that facing the Bengals is a bit more of a challenge given that they have not faced Cincinnati at all since Burrow joined the team. While the Bills have played other top AFC contenders several times — including five meetings with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last three seasons — they have not faced the Bengals since 2019, Josh Allen’s second year in the league.

Allen led the Bills to a 21-17 win in that game, handing the Bengals a loss that helped them to a 2-14 record and the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, which they used to select Burrow.