Bills Coach Makes Bold Prediction for Little-Used Running Back

While he turned in one of the best single-game special teams performances in Buffalo Bills history, Nyheim Hines had a rather forgettable season at his given position last year.

Hines came to the Bills as a trade-deadline acquisition but struggled to crack the rotation at running back, carrying the ball just six total times for negative-3 yards. Hines had a little more impact as a pass-catcher, making five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

While the team put efforts into building up their running back room this offseason, one Bills coach believes Hines could actually play a bigger role now that he’s had a full offseason to get acclimated.

New Role for Nyheim Hines

Speaking to Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News on July 2, Bills running back coach Kelly Skipper said Hines was at a disadvantage last season as he joined the team midseason and had to learn all of their concepts from scratch.

Hines showed off his skill as a kick returning, taking two kickoffs for touchdowns in an emotional season finale win over the New England Patriots, one that took place just days after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse. Skipper said Hines will have the chance to show off that home run ability in the running game next season as well.

Nyheim Hines first touchdown as a Bill 🦬pic.twitter.com/92ql0tXNqj — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 18, 2022

“When you slow it down — and he’s learning it from the beginning — everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said. “[Last year] he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.

“He’s definitely explosive, but you’ll see him a little more experienced in the run game. … We showed him off in the pass game mostly [last year]. Now, he can function in anything we do.”

Bills RB Still Has a Lot to Prove

Before he can take on a bigger role in Buffalo’s offense, Hines may first need to prove that he’s worthy of a roster spot at a position that saw some added competition this offseason. Though the Bills lost No. 1 back Devin Singletary in free agency, they added a pair of power rushers in Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that Hines may need a strong showing at training camp and throughout the preseason to ensure he’s back on the team in the coming season.

“The Bills could save $2 million on the 2023 salary cap with a post-June 1 designation and would only owe $500,000 toward the 2024 cap,” Buscaglia wrote. “Hines will need to outplay all his competition as a kickoff and punt returner, and it would go a long way to prove he can be more of an asset on offense. But simply put, his safety is not guaranteed this summer.”

But Buscaglia noted that Hines’ speed and shiftiness could prove a major advantage, as he would be the only player in the running back rotation with a skill set similar to presumed starter James Cook. The fact that the Bills shipped away third-round pick Zack Moss along with a draft pick to acquire Cook at last season’s trade deadline could also work to his advantage if he lands on the roster bubble at final cutdowns.