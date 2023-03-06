Bills Coach Slams Fans Celebrating Leslie Frazier’s Exit: ‘Embarrassing’

If there are Buffalo Bills fans celebrating Leslie Frazier’s exit, the team’s coaching staff doesn’t share the sentiment.

The team’s defensive coordinator unexpectedly announced last week that he would be stepping away from football for a year, and it was uncertain if he would return to the Buffalo Bills when he’s planning to come back in 2024.

The announcement was met with celebration by a small group of Bills fans, who blamed Frazier for at least part of the team’s failures in the playoffs in recent years. Though the Bills have had one of the league’s best defenses since Frazier took over in 2017, they have faltered in the playoffs, giving up an average of 33.3 points per game in their last three contests.

That celebratory mood didn’t sit well with at least one Bills coach, who told The Athletic’s Tim Graham that it was “embarrassing” to see the reaction from some fans.

Bills Fans Vented Frustration With Leslie Frazier

As Graham wrote, there had been growing animosity toward Frazier among some Bills fans since the end of the season. He noted that he fielded many questions for a mailbag column from fans who wanted to see Frazier fired — along with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and even head coach Sean McDermott.

One of the team’s defensive assistants doesn’t agree with the sentiment, calling out fans in an interview with Graham at the NFL Combine.

“It’s embarrassing anybody could get so pumped up about losing coach Frazier,” Graham quoted the unnamed coach. “He’s a pillar.”

Some Bills players also appeared upset at Frazier’s departure. Edge rusher Von Miller told The Buffalo News last week that he was surprised by the timing of the announcement, giving credit to Frazier for crafting one of the league’s top defenses.

“I didn’t see it coming. I didn’t see it coming,” Miller said on Friday, March 3. “He had a great year with us the last year, and he’s had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it. Usually, you know, coaches, they come to a decision like right after the season, when jobs are available.”

Von Miller learned Bills DC Leslie Frazier was taking a year off from coaching from a phone call from Sean McDermott. Miller's first question was making sure Frazier was OK health wise. His next question? Who's gonna call the defense?

Graham noted that much of the blame that fans placed on Frazier was misplaced, as he always worked closely with McDermott in calling blitzes and packages.