Bills WR Cole Beasley Reveals His Plans for Next Season

Close to one year ago, it appeared the relationship between Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills had reached its conclusion.

Following a season in which he clashed with fans and was reportedly hit with six figures in fines, Beasley asked the team for a trade and was eventually released when the Bills could not find a trade partner. After a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Beasley decided to retire.

But the tides changed late this season, as Beasley ended his retirement to return to the Bills. Now, the 34-year-old wide receiver is opening up about his future and hopes that he can be back for another season in Buffalo.

Cole Beasley Wants Another Season

The Bills went into last season hoping to replace Beasley’s production in the slot through the acquisition of veteran Jamison Crowder, drafting of rookie Khalil Shakir and a bigger role for veteran Isaiah McKenzie. Though McKenzie had a career-best season with 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns, Crowder ended up missing most of the season with a broken ankle and Shakir was slow to come along.

That led the Bills to bring back Beasley late in the season. He made two catches in the regular season for 18 yards, then became a much more reliable target in the postseason, making five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Cole Beasley interested in returning to Bills in 2023. https://t.co/wmVcBtldnI — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 4, 2023

Though he endured a number of nagging injuries in the 2021-22 season, Beasley told the Buffalo News this is “probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long time” and he wants to return to the Bills again next season.

“At this point in my career, I’m still hungry and my body feels good,” Beasley said. “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I’ve been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that’s here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We’ll just have to see.”

Bills GM Praises Cole Beasley

Beasley said it took him some time after joining the Bills to get caught up with new concepts under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, which showed in his higher production in the playoffs. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he was impressed with Beasley’s ability to get acclimated in a short amount of time.