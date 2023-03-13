Veteran Bills WR Roasts Jalen Ramsey for Statement on Joining Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is a little less than welcoming for Jalen Ramsey as he joins the AFC East.

Ramsey took to Twitter to share his happiness after the Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade him to the Miami Dolphins this weekend. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Pro Bowl cornerback was flipped in a trade for Miami’s 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and backup tight end Hunter Long, who appeared in nine games last season and made no catches.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources: 🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. 🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long. Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Beasley, whose time remaining with the Bills could be measured in hours, roasted Ramsey after he praised the man upstairs.

“Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!” Ramsey tweeted. “Y’all have a blessed & happy Sunday! Ikno I am!”

Beasley told Ramsey that the career move was something less than divine intervention.

“God don’t care what team you’re making M’s on. Lmao. He’s got bigger things to worry about,” Beasley replied.

Bills Had Bad Blood With Jalen Ramsey

The Bills may feel right at home with Ramsey joining the rival Dolphins. The cornerback has been a target for the team and their fans since 2018, when he said then-rookie Josh Allen was “trash.”

“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

Allen has made Ramsey eat those words, getting the better of the cornerback in three appearances including a resounding Bills victory over the Rams in the Thursday Night Football season opener last season.

Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash" before ever facing him. In the three games against Ramsey, Allen is 3-0 with 11 total touchdowns 😏 pic.twitter.com/DT8Q7vyYoe — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 9, 2022