Veteran Bills WR Roasts Jalen Ramsey for Statement on Joining Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is a little less than welcoming for Jalen Ramsey as he joins the AFC East.
Ramsey took to Twitter to share his happiness after the Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade him to the Miami Dolphins this weekend. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the Pro Bowl cornerback was flipped in a trade for Miami’s 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and backup tight end Hunter Long, who appeared in nine games last season and made no catches.
Beasley, whose time remaining with the Bills could be measured in hours, roasted Ramsey after he praised the man upstairs.
“Can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!” Ramsey tweeted. “Y’all have a blessed & happy Sunday! Ikno I am!”
Beasley told Ramsey that the career move was something less than divine intervention.
“God don’t care what team you’re making M’s on. Lmao. He’s got bigger things to worry about,” Beasley replied.
Bills Had Bad Blood With Jalen Ramsey
The Bills may feel right at home with Ramsey joining the rival Dolphins. The cornerback has been a target for the team and their fans since 2018, when he said then-rookie Josh Allen was “trash.”
“I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash,” Ramsey said in an interview with GQ. “I don’t care what nobody say. He’s trash. And it’s gonna show too. That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”
Allen has made Ramsey eat those words, getting the better of the cornerback in three appearances including a resounding Bills victory over the Rams in the Thursday Night Football season opener last season.
Though Beasley wasn’t with the team for last season’s game against Ramsey and the Rams — the receiver had been released the previous offseason after requesting a trade — he came back to the Bills late in the season and has expressed a desire to return to the team next season. Beasley is set to hit free agency on Wednesday.
Ramsey Gives Boost to Top Bills Rival
The Ramsey trade was seen as a win for the Dolphins, who hope to challenge the Bills for supremacy in the AFC East. Though the Bills have won the division in three straight seasons, the Dolphins have steadily improved and last year beat the Bills for the first time since Allen’s rookie season.
This now marks the second straight offseason that the Dolphins have made a blockbuster deal, as they brought in receiver Tyreek Hill last year. SI.com’s Matt Verderame wrote that the Ramsey trade could help the Dolphins keep pace in a pass-happy division, but could also backfire if the 30-year-old Ramsey starts to decline.
“Ultimately, the question for Miami is whether Ramsey will return to his previous form, or if 2022 was the start of his decline,” Verderame wrote. “If it’s the former, the Dolphins won’t mind paying the remainder of Ramsey’s deal, which now includes the next two years fully guaranteed.
“If it’s the latter, Miami is now paying big money on two deals in its secondary. [Xavien] Howard is still signed for four years at cap hits of $10 million, $25.9 million, $22.9 million and $24.4 million, with significant dead money in each of those years.