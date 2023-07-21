Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Speaks Out After Joining New Team

Cole Beasley isn’t ready to slide into retirement just yet.

The former Buffalo Bills receiver had issued an ultimatum of sorts in April, saying he would be hanging up his cleats for the second time if he hadn’t found a new team by the time training camps start. Beasley found that new team on July 21, signing a deal with the New York Giants and sending a message to a once and future teammate.

Giants Land Veteran Bills Receiver

The Giants announced Beasley’s signing on Friday, a move that will reunite him with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Beasley played for three seasons under his new head coach with the Bills, becoming one of the league’s most reliable slot receivers. Beasley became a favorite target of quarterback Josh Allen during that stretch, making 231 catches for 2,438 yards with 11 touchdowns in 46 games.

As NFL.com’s Kevin Patra noted, Beasley will have plenty of competition if he wants to make the final roster in New York.

“The 34-year-old is an interesting addition to a Giants receiving corps that already enters with a glut of players who can line up in the slot,” Patra wrote. “Beasley joins a wideout room that includes Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, third-round pick Jalin Hyatt, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, Collin Johnson, David Sills V, Makai Polk, Kalil Pimpleton, Jaydon Mickens and undrafted free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Shepard, Robinson, Campbell, Crowder and now Beasley have played the slot position.”

Beasley appears up for the challenge. Shortly after the signing was announced, Hodgins took to Twitter to share a supportive message and Beasley expressed his excitement with his former Bills teammate.

“Let’s get to work big dog. Excited for the opportunity,” Beasley tweeted.

Cole Beasley Considered Retirement

Beasley had a sometimes contentious relationship with the Bills organization, first requesting a trade in the 2022 offseason before eventually being released. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September, but retired after appearing in two games and making four catches for 17 yards.

The Bills, hit by a spate of injuries to their wide receiving corps late in the season, coaxed Beasley out of retirement in December and he played an important role down the final stretch of the regular season and through two playoff games.

After Beasley hit free agency in March, he took to Twitter to say he did not want to have to join another team mid-season and would retire if he went unsigned by the time training camps started.

Beasley appeared to close the door on a return to Buffalo, criticizing the organization in an interview with Outkick. Beasley told the outlet that he believed things changed within the franchise after he opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was different in the organization, it was different in the facility and it was different with the fans as well,” Beasley said. “I went from, like my first year there, I loved Buffalo and I found my love for football again there. And I appreciated that. But once Covid hit, all that kind of changed.”

Former #UCF Knights Gabe Davis and Jacob Harris working out with Matt Milano and Cole Beasley here at UCF. pic.twitter.com/GffpDeXQDX — Josh Miller (@Jmillersports13) July 11, 2023

While Beasley may have been estranged from the Bills organization, he remained close with some of his former teammates and had been working out with Gabe Davis and Matt Milano this offseason.