Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Gives Definitive Answer on Return to Buffalo

After three stellar seasons and a surprise return late last year, it appears the Cole Beasley era has reached its conclusion in Buffalo.

The veteran wide receiver came out of retirement last December to rejoin the Buffalo Bills, showing that he still had plenty left in the tank as he stepped back into his former role in the slot. Beasley became a top target in the playoffs, making nice catches for 68 yards and his first-ever playoff touchdown.

Beasley said he would consider returning to the NFL for one more season, but seemed to make it clear this week that his comeback won’t be taking place in Buffalo.

Cole Beasley Shuts Door on Return to Bills

Beasley said in an interview with Outkick published on July 12 that he has spent the offseason working with former Bills teammates Matt Milano and Gabe Davis and had scored a workout with an NFL team.

“I have a workout on the 21st [of July],” Beasley said. “I’m not going to say who because I don’t know if they want me to mention that right now. That’s why I’m here. Been preparing for that. And trying to stay ready.”

Former #UCF Knights Gabe Davis and Jacob Harris working out with Matt Milano and Cole Beasley here at UCF. pic.twitter.com/GffpDeXQDX — Josh Miller (@Jmillersports13) July 11, 2023

When a fan asked whether the workout might be with Buffalo, Beasley shot down the idea.

“It’s not…sorry,” he tweeted on July 15.

Beasley’s statements seem to make it clear that he is not entertaining a return to Buffalo. In the interview with Outkick he was critical of the organization, saying things “changed” when he declined to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was different in the organization, it was different in the facility and it was different with the fans as well,” Beasley said. “I went from, like my first year there, I loved Buffalo and I found my love for football again there. And I appreciated that. But once Covid hit, all that kind of changed.”

Beasley made his feelings known at the time, saying in October 2021 that he heard fans booing him at home games. Fans pushed back, saying they were chanting an abbreviated version of his last name and not trying to disrespect the veteran wide receiver.

Beasley’s Career Reaches Fork in the Road

Beasley has been open about his plans for the coming season, saying in April that he would only consider playing another year if he had a spot before the end of training camps. Beasley went unsigned through the offseason last year and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20.

Beasley appeared in two games for the Buccaneers, making four catches for 17 yards before announcing his retirement. Though Beasley came back again to sign with the Bills in December, he took to Twitter in April to say he has no desire to join a team mid-season again.

“If I’m not in a Training Camp I’m retiring,” he wrote. “Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that then they don’t want me there.”