Cordarrelle Patterson an ‘Intriguing’ Option for Bills Next Season: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could look to give Josh Allen a new weapon by adding one of the league’s most versatile players, an insider speculates.

In the latter part of last season, the Bills moved the speedy Isaiah McKenzie into a bigger role on offense as he filled in for the injured Cole Beasley in the slot and became an asset to the running game by using his speed to stretch the field. But with McKenzie headed to free agency, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wondered if the team might take a swing at signing an improved and more accomplished version of the speedster.

Bills Could Add Versatile WR/RB/KR

In a mailbag, Skurski addressed the option of the Bills targeting Atlanta Falcons wide receiver/kick returner/running back Cordarrelle Patterson in free agency. He noted that Patterson is headed back to the open market after outplaying the one-year, $3 million contract he was given by the Falcons, and has likely earned a raise on his next deal. Patterson racked up 1,166 yards from scrimmage as a receiver and running back, and also has proven to be one of the league’s most dangerous kick returners, with eight career return touchdowns.

Should the Falcons keep Cordarrelle Patterson in town? Will Von Miller and the Rams make a run at repeating as champions? @Gil_Brandt identifies one free agent each NFC team must keephttps://t.co/oD67fv9M0V pic.twitter.com/IXTO8266Ru — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 18, 2022

As Skurski noted, Patterson could be a good replacement for McKenzie, if the Bills can afford to get him.

“Patterson is a (much) more accomplished version of Isaiah McKenzie. It would no doubt be intriguing to add him to the offense, but the price tag is the likely holdup,” he wrote. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the team won’t have the space for big signings this offseason as Allen’s contract extension kicks in and the team will be tight against the salary cap. But the team could also make moves that free up more space, including some strategic cuts and contract restructures.

Patterson Could Fit Buffalo’s Plans

While getting him under contract may be a challenge, Patterson would seem to fit the plans the Bills have for 2022. Beane spoke after the season about the need for more home run hitters, and Patterson would certainly bring that to the offense.

“I’m always looking for speed,” Beane said. “You’d love to have a (run after catch) guy that you can get the ball to and he can turn a five-yard pass into a 60-yard touchdown. We talked about speed here. You can never have enough of that. So we’ll continue to look for various ways.”

Most targets without a drop this season: 🥇 Cordarrelle Patterson- 63 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UTjOFeQLGQ — PFF (@PFF) February 19, 2022

Patterson also proved himself to be a reliable receiver, with PFF noting that he had the most targets without a drop in 2021.

The Bills will likely have some tight competition if they make a run at Patterson. He is expected to be an in-demand free agent, and NFL.com’s Gil Brandt predicts that the Falcons will do everything they can to keep him from hitting the open market.