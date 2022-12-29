The Buffalo Bills are facing criticism for their trip home from Chicago on Christmas Day, with a public dispute emerging over whether the team asked for help during the worst blizzard to hit the region in decades.

The Bills were forced to remain in Chicago after their December 24 win over the Bears as a dangerous winter storm moved across the country and settled in over the city of Buffalo. The team was able to fly to nearby Rochester on Christmas Day and chartered buses to return to Buffalo, but there are now conflicting reports as to whether the team asked local authorities for help making it home and some controversy over the decision to travel through a region that was under a travel ban at the time.

Bills Deny Asking for Help

As the Buffalo News reported, Bills team officials said they did not ask the Erie County Sheriff’s Office or New York State Police for escort, but both state police and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz dispute that claim. On December 28, Poloncarz claimed that the Bills asked the Erie County Sheriff’s Office for an escort into Buffalo, which was under a travel ban at the time.

The state police also said the Bills reached out for help in getting back from Rochester on December 25, when heavy snow was still falling across the Buffalo area.

"There was not preferential treatment given to the football team … the Bills are not considered essential workers." Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the Sheriff's Office declined to give the Bills an escort because of the driving ban.