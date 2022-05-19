Bills Could Pull Off Shocking Move to Cut All-Pro Safety: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have worked hard to fill holes in their secondary through the draft and undrafted free agency, but one analyst suggests that the team could create a big new hole in the name of maintaining locker room harmony.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News suggested that the team could part ways with All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer this offseason, allowing one of their younger players to take Poyer’s place alongside fellow All-Pro Micah Hyde.

Poyer on the Chopping Block?

Responding to a fan’s question about what player could be a surprise cut this offseason, Skurski suggested that Poyer’s place on the team may not be as set-in-stone as fans would believe. He noted that Poyer has been pushing for a new contract, creating some tension with the front office.

“We all know he’s asked for a new deal, and as he enters the final year of his contract, the Bills probably want to avoid any type of distractions as much as possible,” Skurski wrote. “Had the team taken a safety in the early rounds of the draft, that would have increased this possibility. Still, they have a couple of young players – Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin – who have been around and know the system.”

Skurski stressed that the situation was still unlikely, though if the Bills felt that either Johnson or Hamlin was ready for the job then Poyer could become expendable. The Bills have already worked to fill holes in the secondary from the departure of cornerback Levi Wallace and an injury expected to keep Tre’Davious White out for part of the season, using a first-round pick to take cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Skurski also suggested there could be another, more likely but less shocking candidate to be cut — wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who has competition for his slot receiver position from free agent Jamison Crowder and rookie Khalil Shakir, who was taken at No. 148 overall in the recently completed NFL Draft.

Poyer Vocal in Pursuit of New Deal

Poyer has made it clear that he wants to join teammate Stefon Diggs in securing a big new extension. Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, has also retweeted and liked messages calling for a new deal. The Athletic’s Tim Graham reported that Poyer signed on with mega-agent Drew Rosenhaus, who approached the team about a contract extension.

Jordan Poyer’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells me: “We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo.” — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) April 8, 2022

But Bills general manager Brandon Beane has expressed some hesitation about giving Poyer a new deal. Speaking to reporters on April 22, Beane seemed to single out Poyer and Rosenhaus for bringing their contract negotiations to the public and said not every player who wants a new contract will be able to get one.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s hard. There’s other guys here that want to be paid, too,” Beane said, via The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia. “I know that one is out in public, but that’s not the only agent of a player this offseason that’s on the Bills that, ‘What about my guy, what are you thinking? Is there a plan now? Is there a plan after the draft? Is there a plan at all?’ We’ve had those conversations, and that happens every year. Some do work their way into the media for whatever reason, whether it’s a player not showing or the agent discussing it.”

Beane has had a tendency to keep those negotiations out of the public eye, as he did with Diggs before the team announced his new four-year, $96 million contract.

