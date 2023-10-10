Bills TE Faces Uncertain Future After Landing in Concussion Protocol

The Buffalo Bills could face the prospect of losing both top tight ends for the coming week’s game against the New York Giants.

As Henry McKenna of Fox Sports reported on X, top tight end Dawson Knox is dealing with a wrist injury while rookie Dalton Kincaid is dealing with a potentially more serious situation as he was been placed on concussion protocol.

The Bills have already been hit hard by injuries on defense, and now could be shorthanded on the other side of the ball for their primetime matchup on October 15.

#Bills Dalton Kincaid concussion check. Kincaid was brought into the medical tent for a concussion check, he left after this play. Wonder if the independent ATC spotters called down for a check. Cleared & returned to the game. pic.twitter.com/Ns1MKNlTe5 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 8, 2023

Dalton Kincaid Returned on Sunday After Evaluation

Kincaid was initially evaluated for a concussion during the team’s 25-20 loss to the Jaguars on October 8, but was able to return to the game. He finished the game with two catches for 19 total yards.

Drafting Kincaid has allowed the Bills to use more two-tight-end sets on offense, though his impact in the passing game has been limited. Kincaid has a total of 17 catches for 118 yards on the season, while Knox has 11 catches for 75 yards.

As WGR 550 reporter Joe DiBiase noted, the Bills have designed mostly short routes for Kincaid, playing him out of the slot in the same way that receiver Cole Beasley did over the course of the previous four seasons.

“The reason it feels like Kincaid isn’t a big part of the offense is his lack of yardage, but that’s not on him,” DiBiase wrote. “The Bills have been throwing the ball to Kincaid very short, using him as the Cole Beasley clone we had been told about.”

Given the tricky nature of concussion protocol, it remains unclear whether Kincaid will be able to play. He must pass a series of tests in order to return to practice earlier in the week and be available to join the lineup on Sunday.

Bills Hit Hard By Injuries

The Bills are already dealing with a series of major injuries on defense, losing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins and linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on Sunday.

Both Milano and Jones will need surgery, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday. While both are expected to be lost for a long stretch of the season, the team did not say whether they would be out for the season.

“Both are going to be out,” McDermott said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire . “Matt has a leg injury that requires surgery and DaQuan has a pec (injury) that requires surgery.”

The Bills have already moved to add some depth, signing veteran defensive back Josh Norman for what will be his second stint with the team.

Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars dropped the Bills to 3-2, out of a tie with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East. The Bills could have a chance to rebound against the struggling Giants on Sunday, and could potentially face their former quarterback. Daniel Jones was injured in Week 5, and if he is unable to play then the Bills will face backup Tyrod Taylor.