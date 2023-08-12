Bills’ Damar Hamlin Explains Why He Denied Ex-Teammate’s Jersey Swap

Former Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie was hoping to get a jersey swap with Damar Hamlin after Saturday’s game, but Hamlin said he had a bigger priority — his mom.

Hamlin played in the team’s August 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts, his first NFL action since suffering cardiac arrest in a game last January. Hamlin’s return attracted national attention, and prompted McKenzie to request a jersey swap with his friend and former teammate after the game, but Hamlin explained that he had to turn him down.

“Damar Hamlin says Isaiah McKenzie wanted to do a jersey swap after the game but that the first jersey had to go to his mom for everything she has done for him since January,” Bills reporter Maddy Glab wrote on Twitter.

Hamlin spoke to reporters after the game, opening up about what it meant to get back onto the field.

Damar Hamlin: ‘Super Fun’ to Return to the Field

Hamlin had been working toward his return since being released from the hospital in January following his on-field collapse in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Doctors cleared him to return and Hamlin was able to participate in contact drills and an intrasquad scrimmage during training camp, but Saturday was the first time he was able to play in a real game.

Hamlin told reporters after the game that he felt a rush of emotions, but it was “super fun” to play again.

“When you step in between them lines, you’re putting yourself at risk by hesitating and by reserving yourself,” Hamlin said. “I made the choice that I wanted to play. It wasn’t nobody else’s choice but mine. So making that choice, I know what comes with it.”

For the first time since last season, Damar Hamlin is out on the field. 🫶#INDvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/l2dKdNh7De — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 12, 2023

Some had raised worries that Hamlin may have difficulty playing at full speed again after his on-field collapse, but the Bills safety said he had to go all-out.

“When you see my cleats laced up and my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain’t gonna be no hesitation,” Hamlin said. “Because you can’t play this game like that. You’ll put yourself at more risk by hesitating. When I’m out there, I’m just not thinking twice, I’m just playing my game and playing how I was taught to play since I was my little brother’s age.”

Damar Hamlin Shares Moment With Former Teammate

While Hamlin opted to give his jersey to his mother, who had been by his side during his hospitalization and continued to support him during his recovery, the Bills safety did get to share a moment with his former teammate. He and McKenzie met on the field after the game, sharing a hug and some words.

McKenzie was released by the Bills this offseason after spending five seasons with the team, signing with the Colts.

McKenzie had a chance to meet with some other former teammates, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott saying he paid a visit to the locker room before the game.

“Isaiah McKenzie visited the Bills locker room before the game. McDermott said that’s not common practice in the NFL but for McKenzie it was fine,” WKBW’s Matt Bove reported on Twitter.