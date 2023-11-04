Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Opens Up on Emotional Return to Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin is ready for the range of emotions he expects to feel with his return to Cincinnati.

Mostly, the Buffalo Bills safety is excited.

It was on the field in Cincinnati that Hamlin nearly died last January, suffering cardiac arrest on the field after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After a long stay in the hospital and an even longer rehab process, Hamlin was able to return to the team and said he’s excited at the chance to return to Cincinnati.

“I’m super thrilled. I’m super excited. I’m a thousand emotions. I’m every emotion, all the good ones and the bad ones. But there’s strength in that,” he said, via The Associated Press. “And I think there’s strength in walking through the fire, and walking into your fears.”

While the emotions are up in the air, so is Hamlin’s role as he has been a healthy scratch for the majority of the team’s games this season.

Damar Hamlin Opens Up

Speaking to The Associated Press on November 1, Hamlin said the near-death incident left him with a greater appreciation of life.

“It’s a new life, a new mission that I’m cherishing. And it is unique, of course,” Hamlin said.

The Bills safety added that he’s thinking more about his team than himself as they travel to Cincinnati for a Sunday night matchup. The 5-3 Bills are trying to keep pace with the division-leading Miami Dolphins, facing a hot Bengals team that has won three straight to reach 4-4.

“My focus is on getting a win,” he said. “That’s going to be my message to all of my teammates.”

But Hamlin’s teammates see the game as an important step for the third-year player. Fellow safety Micah Hyde said the game will be a milestone for Hamlin and an important part of the healing process for the rest of the team, many of whom were overcome with emotion while medical staff tended to Hamlin on the field on that January night.

When Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” game, John Bush Jr. and the University of Cincinnati medical team rushed in to act. Now, the team looks back on their efforts to save him. “It was me, God and that kid.” ⤵️https://t.co/OqMnwjryBx — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 3, 2023

“His mindset all around is truly inspiring,” Hyde said. “I’m excited for him. And it’ll be good for our team to get back there and get back on the field obviously for D-Ham’s sake, but even the guys that attended that game last year.”

New Role for Damar Hamlin

Hamlin will return to Cincinnati with a very different role than his last visit. Hamlin was thrust into a starting role last season after injuries to Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer, and was second on the team in tackles at the time of the January 2 game.

With Hyde and Poyer both at full health this season and the Bills adding versatile safety Taylor Rapp in free agency, Hamlin has returned to a reserve role. The 25-year-old has appeared in just one game this season, registering no stats in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin played only on special teams.

With the full safety contigent fully healthy and available leading up to Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, Hamlin will likely be inactive again.