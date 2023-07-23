Bills Rumors: Damar Hamlin Not a ‘Lock’ to Make Final Roster

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin captured the hearts of football fans when he fought his way back from a frightening injury, then used his newfound fame to help improve on-field safety for players at all levels.

But capturing a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster could be another challenge for the third-year safety, one insider writes. Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News addressed Hamlin’s roster situation, noting that he could face a battle with a handful of other veterans in a crowded position.

Hamlin Needs to ‘Earn’ His Spot

As Skurski wrote, the Bills likely won’t be giving much special consideration to Hamlin for the ordeal he endured last January, when he collapsed on the field following a hard hit in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had to be revived on the field and then spent several days in the hospital before starting a long recovery process.

When it comes to shaping the final roster, the Bills will be judging almost entirely by his performance on the field, Skurski wrote.

“My opinion is Hamlin will want to be treated like any other player, meaning he’ll need to earn a spot on the 53-man roster the same way his teammates will,” he wrote. “Given what he went through last season, however, it would be foolish to think that might not have some impact on the Bills’ thinking. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin brought his Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour to Cincinnati on Saturday. The event was held at UC, and Hamlin said he was grateful for everyone coming out to learn CPR. He also helped pass out AEDs to attendees. pic.twitter.com/WBTwEPF3SM — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) July 22, 2023