Bills Update on Damar Hamlin: He is Awake, Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement’

The Buffalo Bills shared a major update on the condition of Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, saying the safety has made “remarkable” progress after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s January 2 game and is now awake.

Hamlin collapsed during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a hit to the chest while tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel rushed to tend to Hamlin, performing CPR and administering an automated external defibrillator before transporting him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Friends and family shared some brief updates on Hamlin’s progress over the following two days that he had shown signs of progress, and teammate Kaiir Elam said he is now awake.

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” Elam shared on Twitter on January 5. “Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Team Says Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement’

The Bills shared their own update on Hamlin’s condition on Thursday morning, saying that he was showing more signs of improvement over the last day and did not appear to suffer any neurological damage from suffering cardiac arrest.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lung continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Agency 1 Sports, which represents Hamlin, also released a statement noting his improvement and thanking the medical staff who have been caring for him.

“Damar has made substantial improvement overnight,” read the agency’s statement on Twitter. “We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process. Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available.”

Hamlin had received support from around the globe, with athletes and public figures offering their support. President Joe Biden said he spoke to Hamlin’s parents on Wednesday, and donors have raised more than $7 million for a toy drive that Hamlin sponsored.

Bills Face Uncertainty for Remainder of Season

While Hamlin showed continued progress, the team still faces uncertainty about the remainder of their schedule. The NFL suspended Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the point Hamlin suffered his injury in the first quarter, and has not announced when — or if — it could be completed.

As The Sporting News reported, there could be several options for the NFL to consider including pushing back the AFC Wild Card round by a week and having the Bills and Bengals finish their game in what would be Week 19. The league could also decide not to complete the game and have the Bills and Bengals determine playoff seeding based on their win percentage.

Adam Schefter believes the NFL will not look to resume the Bengals vs. Bill game and that league is working towards either a potential neutral site AFC Championship game or 1 seed choosing between getting having a bye or home field with 2 seed getting whatever not picked. pic.twitter.com/MKnRLcRGNQ — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 5, 2023

If played, the game could have major playoff implications. The Bills had held the top overall seed in the AFC prior to the game, but the Kansas City Chiefs surpassed them with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.