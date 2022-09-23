Bills Make Decision on Status of Starting CB Days After Hospitalization

Dane Jackson is home from the hospital and out of immediate danger, but he’ll also be out of the Buffalo Bills lineup for a key game this week.

The Bills released the final injury report for Sunday’s divisional matchup with the undefeated Miami Dolphins, a long list that includes several starters on the defensive side of the ball. Jackson, who went to the hospital during the team’s Monday Night Football win over the Tennessee Titans, was among those who will be out for Sunday’s game.

Jackson to Miss Key Bills Game

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that Jackson would be out for Sunday’s game after suffering a neck injury on Monday. The 25-year-old defensive back left the game in an ambulance after suffering a scary-looking neck injury, but he was sent home the following morning after doctors determined that he did not suffer any major injury to his neck or spinal court.

McDermott gave an optimistic update later in the week, saying that Jackson was able to go to the team facility later on Tuesday to receive treatment.

“We had a good conversation downstairs in the training room and he seems to be in good spirits,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.

Dane Jackson all smiles as he gets loose this afternoon. He’s been ruled out for Sunday but this is great to see. pic.twitter.com/rysBJGi3g3 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) September 23, 2022

Jackson played an important role in the starting lineup, especially with All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last Thanksgiving. He the standing veteran among starting cornerbacks, playing alongside a pair of rookies in Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam.

Bills Miss Other Key Players

The Bills will also be without a number of other defensive starters for the matchup against the Dolphins. McDermott said that safety Michah Hyde and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will also miss the game, and safety Jordan Poyer was listed as questionable with a foot injury.

“[Poyer] one of those that’s in that group — and we’ve got a couple of those guys, maybe three or four of them – that [it] still remains to be seen whether they’re going to be able to [play] on Sunday,” McDermott said in a Friday video conference. “So I’ll know a little bit more today. It may not still be definitive after today, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Gabe Davis says he's "100 percent" playing vs. Dolphins. https://t.co/Q4rDiNWA78 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 22, 2022

The Bills could be missing some key players on the other side of the ball as well. Wide receiver Gabe Davis missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and was still listed as questionable, as was tight end Dawson Knox. Backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was also suspended for the game after an altercation following Monday’s win over the Titans.

The game will determine early control of the AFC East, with the surprising Dolphins jumping out to a 2-0 start and boasting one of the league’s top passing attacks behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Despite the key absences, McDermott still struck a note of confidence ahead of the game.

“Listen, I know we have a number of injuries here but I remain very confident in our football team, very confident in the backend,” McDermott said.