Bills Predicted to Make $7M Move for DT DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills created a bit of financial breathing room for the upcoming trade deadline, restructuring the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins to add close to $4 million in cap space.

One insider predicts there could be at least one more move coming to build more space, including a potential extension for defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. Matt Warren of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings predicted that the Bills would still need more space to account for the roster additions likely to take place between now and the end of the season.

“Sure, the $4 million in cap space they created is enough to trade for a defensive tackle replacement or add a pass-catcher/tight end or even an upgrade at linebacker or cornerback to help with those injuries. But $5 million is not enough to add one of those guys and sign injury replacements as the season continues,” Warren wrote. “They’re going to need cap space available in December and January and February as other players are injured and need to be replaced.”

Restructuring Jones’ contract and adding another year could help the team accomplish that goal, Warren wrote.

Bills Extend DaQuan Jones, Find Cap Space

Warren noted that Jones was playing at a high level before suffering a pectoral injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Bills will likely want to extend Jones, who is on an expiring contract, and making the deal now could help them create more cap space for this season, Warren wrote.

“If they think he’s going to return to form in 2024, they could give him a one-year extension as he’s currently in the final year of his deal,” Warren wrote. “Adding the year and $7 million to the contract, while bumping out one void year could add a few million dollars to Buffalo’s 2023 cap.”

LOOK: Bills' DaQuan Jones wears sling around team facility https://t.co/yDetmWkz5U pic.twitter.com/uQsKIcLSRH — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) October 29, 2023

Warren added that there could be some other candidates for contract restructures or extensions, including center Mitch Morse, but Jones’ injury status could make him a more likely target as others will be focused on next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills Looking to Boost Secondary

The Bills have made mostly modest moves at the trade deadline in recent years, and this year could again be looking to fill a big area of need rather than making a splash. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the team is “scanning the cornerback market,” potentially adding depth after losing All-Pro Tre’Davious White to a season-ending torn Achilles.

Some insiders believe the Bills could also be sellers at the upcoming deadline. Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who the Bills traded up in the first round to draft in 2022, has been a healthy scratch for six of the team’s eight games so far this season, sparking speculation that he could be moved before Tuesday.

In Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bills chose to dress veteran cornerback Josh Norman over Elam even though Norman had just signed with the team days beforehand.

“Have to think there’s a good chance that Kaiir Elam has played his last snap for the Bills,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.