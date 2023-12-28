Practice Video Shows Encouraging Sign for Bills DT DaQuan Jones

The Buffalo Bills already got one important part of their defense back this week, and could now be close to getting another.

The Bills activated second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam from injured reserve on December 27, adding him back to an open spot on the 53-man roster and providing some depth for their injury-struck secondary. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones could be close behind, with new video showing him as a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a torn pectoral in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and being placed on injured reserve.

The defensive developments come as the Bills are looking to clinch a spot in the playoffs and potentially play for a division title.

DaQuan Jones Back at Practice

The Bills had designed Jones to return from injured reserve on December 19, opening his 21-day window to return to practice before the team has to decide whether to bring him back to the active roster or shut him down for the season.

Jones appears to be close to a full return, being listed as a full participant in practice this week. Reporter Jon Scott shared video of Jones going through drills with no apparent signs of the injury.

Here's our first look this week at DaQuan Jones. This is 2nd week of his 21 day practice window as Jones works his way back off IR after suffering pec injury against Jaguars week 5.#Bills pic.twitter.com/auXYBAjYlx — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 28, 2023

Jones told reporters last week that he had been working hard at rehab and felt ready to get back onto the field.

“Feeling pretty dang good,” Jones said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “Over the past couple weeks and months I’ve been busting my tail in the training room.”

Jones had been one of the team’s top defensive linemen this season, registering 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss. Pro Football Focus gave Jones a 90.5 overall grade this season, the fifth-best among all defensive linemen at the time of his injury.

Kaiir Elam Ready to Return

The Bills already added one player back, placing Elam on the active roster on Wednesday. The former first-round pick lost his starting job to Christian Benford last season, but played an important role as a depth cornerback this year. After Tre’Davious White went down with a season-ending torn Achilles, Elam’s return could provide some much-needed depth.

Speaking to the Buffalo News this week, Elam said he is ready to get back onto the field.

“Super-excited,” Elam said after the team’s walk-through on Wednesday. “Football is all I’ve put my time and energy into my whole life so for this opportunity to (help the team) go further into the season, I’ll stay ready.”

The Bills have added depth to their defense through some midseason acquisitions, signing free-agent defensive lineman Linval Joseph and landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade-deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers. The Bills also brought back veteran cornerback Josh Norman to their practice squad.

After falling to 6-6, the Bills have won three straight and reach 9-6 and now head into their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots with control of their playoff fate. If the Bills win and the Miami Dolphins lose to the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens this week, then the Bills would go into their Week 18 trip to Miami with a chance to win the division with a victory.