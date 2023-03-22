DeAndre Hopkins Drops Major Hint on Instagram Amid Bills Trade Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins is stirring up Buffalo Bills fans on social media as trade rumors surrounding the Arizona Cardinals receiver intensify.

Amid rumors that the Cardinals have the All-Pro receiver on the trade block — and that Buffalo may be the most logical destination — Hopkins took to Instagram to share a post with some “Buffalo” references that sparked rumors among fans.

In his Instagram story, Hopkins shared the Bob Marley song “Buffalo Soldier,” with the lyrics appearing on the screen along with the words. While not a direct reference to the Bills, some fans believe it was not a coincidence that he chose that song at a time when trade rumors have been heating up.

Fans Speculate About DeAndre Hopkins Trade

Hopkins’ post caught the attention of Bills fans, including WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio who shared the video on Twitter. The post caused a stir among fans, with some wondering whether a trade might be imminent.

I have no idea what these things mean or not, or if players just do it to mess with people, but this was just posted to DeAndre Hopkins Instagram a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/s02iUVpWmH — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 22, 2023

“For the love of god pleaseeeeeee,” one fan tweeted in response.

But others speculated that Hopkins may have just been stirring the pot.

“OMG, he’s…messing with everyone,” another person tweeted.

Bills Named Best Fit for All-Pro Receive

The Bills already made some changes to their receiving corps, adding speedy receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty in free agency while releasing Isaiah McKenzie, who had previously played that role. While the change gives the Bills a receiver with a knack for getting yards after the catch — an area that general manager Brandon Beane said needed improvement — Harty did not gain a reputation as a game-changing receiver during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

But NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Bills could still make another big move, naming them as the best landing spot for Hopkins should the Cardinals decide to trade him.