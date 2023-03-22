DeAndre Hopkins Drops Major Hint on Instagram Amid Bills Trade Rumors

DeAndre Hopkins is stirring up Buffalo Bills fans on social media as trade rumors surrounding the Arizona Cardinals receiver intensify.
Amid rumors that the Cardinals have the All-Pro receiver on the trade block — and that Buffalo may be the most logical destination — Hopkins took to Instagram to share a post with some “Buffalo” references that sparked rumors among fans.
In his Instagram story, Hopkins shared the Bob Marley song “Buffalo Soldier,” with the lyrics appearing on the screen along with the words. While not a direct reference to the Bills, some fans believe it was not a coincidence that he chose that song at a time when trade rumors have been heating up.
Fans Speculate About DeAndre Hopkins Trade
Hopkins’ post caught the attention of Bills fans, including WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio who shared the video on Twitter. The post caused a stir among fans, with some wondering whether a trade might be imminent.
“For the love of god pleaseeeeeee,” one fan tweeted in response.
But others speculated that Hopkins may have just been stirring the pot.
“OMG, he’s…messing with everyone,” another person tweeted.
Bills Named Best Fit for All-Pro Receive
The Bills already made some changes to their receiving corps, adding speedy receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty in free agency while releasing Isaiah McKenzie, who had previously played that role. While the change gives the Bills a receiver with a knack for getting yards after the catch — an area that general manager Brandon Beane said needed improvement — Harty did not gain a reputation as a game-changing receiver during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
But NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Bills could still make another big move, naming them as the best landing spot for Hopkins should the Cardinals decide to trade him.
Jeremiah noted that the Bills would have to do some financial work to make room for Hopkins, as they faced a cap crunch that was alleviated with a series of contract extensions and restructures, but he believes Buffalo may be the most logical destination for Hopkins.
“To me, if I’m DeAndre Hopkins and you’re looking at where does he fit, where does he want to go, I think he belongs with a contender, and I look at a place like Buffalo,” Jeremiah said.
Jeremiah added that Hopkins would give the Bills another reliable pass-catcher to pair with Stefon Diggs, noting that the Bills haven’t gotten enough production out of their other receivers to compete with the AFC’s top contender.
“I know what you have there, obviously, with Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis has been a good player who has had great moments but hasn’t been consistently great,” Jeremiah said. “When you’re going to have to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs, you cannot have enough firepower. The money would have to get worked out on some type of a friendly deal there, but I look for him to try to find one of these premier quarterbacks and try to go play with him.”
Hopkins missed the first six games of the 2022 season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, but had a productive season with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.
Bills May Be Out of the Market for Big Moves
If the Bills did trade for Hopkins, it would come as something of a surprise given Beane’s comments about the team’s offseason plans. In a season-ending press conference, the Bills general manager warned that there would not be many big moves given the team’s cap crunch.
“We’re not going into this year saying, ‘Hey, I don’t think we’re going to be as talented as we were last season or in 2020 when we went to the AFC Championship,’ ” Beane said, via the Niagara Gazette. “We’ve just got to, you know, we gotta hit on draft picks, we gotta find low-cost free agents that can find roles, whether it’s key backup, a solid starter, whatever it is. and so, it’ll be on me and our scouting staff to make the right moves.”
But Beane also offered similar sentiments last season before the Bills made one of the biggest offseason moves, landing free-agent edge rusher Von Miller.