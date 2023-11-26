Insider Hints Bills Could Part Ways With Benched WR After Season

The Buffalo Bills benched wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty for their November 26 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, sparking speculation that his future with the team could be growing increasingly uncertain.

Harty was a healthy scratch for the pivotal game, with the Bills elevating wide receiver Andy Isabella from the practice squad, likely taking Harty’s spot on special teams. Harty has been inconsistent this season, having limited impact on offense while turning in a career-worst return average.

Bills Could Move on From Deonte Harty

As one insider pointed out, the Bills could have a financial incentive to part ways with the veteran after the season is over.

“The Bills would save over $4M to move on from Harty before his roster bonus is due in mid-March,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bills appeared to be setting up Harty for a significant role after signing him in the offseason. The team chose not to re-sign receiver and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, which appeared to set Harty up for a similar role as a speedy wide receiver and and return specialist.

But Harty has failed to make much of an impact. The former New Orleans Saints receiver has just 13 total receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown while averaging a career-worst 9.3 yards on 16 punt returns.

As Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com noted, Harty’s benching was not much of a surprise after Isabella was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Deonte Harty, a free agent signing this offseason, is a healthy scratch for today's matchup vs. the #Eagles. In his place, the #Bills could see what Andy Isabella brings as he was elevated from the practice squad. (Inactive list) #BillsMafia STORY:https://t.co/5hPsOHybVo — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) November 26, 2023

“With Harty not giving the Bills much in his limited opportunities, the Bills made the free agent signing inactive on Sunday,” Talbot wrote. “There was some speculation that this might be the case with the team elevating Andy Isabella, another speedy wide receiver, from the practice squad. Isabella could get some run with his 4.3 speed in today’s matchup against Philadelphia.”

Bills Find Two Breakout Pass Catchers

While Harty may not be living up to expectations, the Bills have found two breakout players in their pass-catcher group — second-year receiver Khalil Shakir and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid has taken over as the team’s top tight end after Dawson Knox went down with an injury, quickly becoming the team’s No. 2 target and a favorite for quarterback Josh Allen. Kincaid has made 34 catches for 318 yards with two touchdowns over the course of the last five games.

Kincaid earned some big praise from Allen following the team’s October 26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He feels like he’s been in this league for a long time,” Allen said, via NFL.com. “He’s a professional. He takes it very serious and it’s a business to him. Just his approach has been fantastic. The trust that I have in him is gonna continue to grow and we’re gonna continue to talk about things, things that I see, whether it’s body language or where I see a route going.”

Shakir had a breakout game against the New York Jets last week, making three catches for 115 yards and an 81-yard touchdown, the longest in the NFL so far this season.