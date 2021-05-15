Bills RB Devin Singletary Looks Jacked in Offseason Workout Pictures

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is putting in some hard work this offseason.

The back shared some pictures from his unreal offseason workout, showing off his huge physique. Singletary appears to be making his bid for the starting role in what has become a more crowded backfield, and the pictures are making a big impression on fans.

Singletary Shows Off

With the Bills set to start organized team activities in the coming week, Singletary has been putting in some hard work on his own and took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse. The running back, who will be going into his third season with the Bills, posted a short clip of his workout and another posing to show off the results. Singletary sported a noticeably bigger physique, which caught the attention of many Bills fans on social media.

Me: we should draft Travis Etienne!

Devin Singletary:

Me: Devin Singletary is the best running back to ever grace a Bills Uniform! pic.twitter.com/EXR1lI6GQY — Brother Bill (@BrotherBill716) May 13, 2021

Singletary appears to be motivated by a less-than-stellar assessment from his general manager. Ahead of the NFL Draft, GM Brandon Beane said that the Bills could look to snag a running back, as he said that the backs on the Bills roster “aren’t home run hitters.”

But Singletary said on the Go Long with Tyler Dunne podcast that he’s not worried about negative motivation.

“There’s always going to be somebody who’s not happy,” Singletary said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “There’s no use giving any energy to that. Once upon a time, that would fuel me. But at this point? I’m already fueled up.”

Singletary added that “big things are coming” in the upcoming season, and he’s hoping a disappointing postseason play can help bring him there. Singeltary was wide open in the flat against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game with the Bills leading 9-7, but dropped the ball. The Bills gave the ball back to the Chiefs, who ran away with the game from there.

“That hurt is going to teach me not to keep my eyes off the ball. That hurt is only going to strengthen me. You can’t run from it. Of course, I think about it. But I grew from it,” Singletary said, via Bills Wire.

Bills Boost Competition

After Singletary split carries with rookie Zack Moss last season, he could face even more competition for playing time in the upcoming season. The Bills had a relatively lackluster run game last season, instead leaning heavily on Josh Allen and the passing game, and signed the speedy Matt Breida this offseason to give the team another option.

After his signing, Breida said he was ready to be part of the committee of running backs that the Bills plan to employ.

Matt Breida really might be that explosive playmaker the #Bills offense needs… #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Fl022mfLPs — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) May 11, 2021

“I told the coaches I’m not a selfish player,” Breida told Bills Today on the team’s official website. “I’m not one of those dudes who’s worried about carries and getting the ball. As long as you’re winning, that’s all that matters. I think we have one goal in mind and that’s to win the big thing. As long as we get to that goal, everything else will work itself out.”

