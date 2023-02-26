Former Cowboys Star Calls Out Bills Trade Rumor: ‘That’s Cheating’

Dez Bryant doesn’t want to see the Buffalo Bills‘ offense become too overpowered next season.

Though the Bills had one of the league’s top offenses last season, their running game struggled at times and quarterback Josh Allen often had to cover for the deficiencies with both his arm and legs. But ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington believes the Bills could give a major boost to their running game, saying on “Get Up” that they could consider trading for running back Derrick Henry.

Bryant didn’t seem to think that would be fair to the rest of the league.

Bryant Addresses Bills Trade Rumors

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Bills trade rumor, saying the Bills would be “cheating” if they were to add him to their roster.

“Bills trade for Derrick Henry? That’s cheating,” Bryant tweeted, adding a pair of laugh/crying emoji.

It’s not clear if the Bills have expressed any interest in trading for Henry, but Darlington seemed to believe it would be within reach as the Bills need to improve their running game. He added that Tennessee Titans could be willing to shed his contract and get something in return before Henry heads off to free agency following the coming season.

“You want to trade a guy before it’s too late,” he said. “Maybe they get something. Trade away Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills. Just speculating here, but man, that’d be a fun one.”

Though he just turned 29 in January, Henry remained one of the league’s top running backs, rushing for 1,538 yards with 13 touchdowns last season. He showed off some versatility as well, making a career-high 33 receptions for 398 yards.

The Bills often struggled to get production out of their backfield last season. Devin Singletary led the way with 819 yards and five touchdowns, but his contract expires at the start of the new NFL year in March and is headed to free agency. Rookie James Cook showed flashes of potential, but rushed for just 507 yards with two touchdowns.

Allen was often the team’s most effective runner, but general manager Brandon Beane said he wants the quarterback to take less punishment next season.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Bills Could Have Inside Track on Henry

Though Darlington admitted that he was mostly speculating when imagining a trade sending Henry to Buffalo, the rumors picked up some intensity this week when the Titans running back was seen working out with Bills edge rusher Von Miller.

Derrick Henry makes Von Miller (a linebacker), look normal sized 😲 pic.twitter.com/Pj0YFEp0r0 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) February 25, 2023

Miller is working his way back from an ACL tear, and took to Instagram to share some pictures of his offseason workouts with Henry. Miller has been active in recruiting players to Buffalo, repeatedly reaching out last season to former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to convince him to sign with the Bills.