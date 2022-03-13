Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares His Support for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will avoid criminal charges after facing a slew of harassment and assault allegations, and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is showing some apparent support to the embattled Houston Texans quarterback.

As ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported, a grand jury on Friday declined to indict Watson after police investigated a series of harassment and sexual assault allegations. Watson still faces civil lawsuits from 22 women, but a grand jury rejected nine cases brought forward by the district attorney’s office in Harris County, Texas.

Watson celebrated the decision in a tweet afterward, and Diggs shared the message.

Diggs Backs Watson

After news broke that the grand jury did not return an indictment against him, Watson took to Twitter to share a message hinting that the truth had come out.

“When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you!” he wrote.

The message drew plenty of support from Watson’s fans, including a retweet from Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. While Diggs did not offer any further comment on the case, he has spoken up for Watson in the past amid rising tensions with the Texans. After Watson reportedly demanded a trade from the Texans — and before the assault allegations surfaced — Diggs said that Watson was well within his right as a player to exert some control over his own destiny.

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges after 10 women filed complaints accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct Watson still faces 22 civil suits pic.twitter.com/Xq3LOaARCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2022

“We don’t live in a shut up and play world anymore. Not at all, in no way, shape or form,” Diggs said in a 2021 appearance on ESPN’s First Take, via Syracuse.com. “People (are) realizing their power and players (are) understanding how much they mean. They just want to have a say in the things that take place. This is our life, this is our career, and we take it pretty serious. I don’t really know the ins and outs of Deshaun Watson’s situation, but he’s obviously upset for a good reason. It’s not for no reason.”

When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you! 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 11, 2022

Watson Speaks Out on Case

Watson offered further comment on Friday, after prosecutors had presented evidence to a grand jury for more than six hours before coming back with no indictments. Speaking to reporters for the first time in more than a year, Watson said it was an emotional moment and a “big day,” though he acknowledged that his legal battles were not yet over. He still faces civil suits for the allegations.

“I thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard. And I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides,” Watson said, via ESPN. “That’s what my point and my team wanted to do, is have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come to what happened today, and that’s what the grand jury decided on.”

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) https://t.co/DVYca6TB9C pic.twitter.com/AIPUQUwJJ0 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 13, 2022

With the criminal proceedings now behind him, Watson faces a hot trade market. ESPN’s David Newton reported that the Carolina Panthers are planning an aggressive offer as soon as Watson waives his no-trade clause. Newton noted that the Panthers had made a trade offer early last offseason, before the allegations against Watson first surfaced.

