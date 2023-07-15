Bills’ Dion Dawkins Calls Out Rival Who Laid ‘Dirty’ Hit on Josh Allen

The long-dormant rivalry between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins has gotten a new injection of animosity now that both teams have become playoff contenders, and there is no love lost between some of the players.

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins this week spoke out against Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins, who has been heavily involved in some of the extra-curricular activities between the rivals. Wilkins was accused of making a dirty hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen last season, and Dawkins made it clear that he’s still not over it.

Dion Dawkins ‘Not a Fan’ of Dolphins Pass Rusher

In a July 12 appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd, Dawkins was asked about his relationship with Wilkins and had some choice words. In a terse response, Dawkins called out Wilkins and implied some fierce battles going on, did not get into specifics.

“Wilkins is… a guy, I’m not a huge fan,” Dawkins said. “Trench battles.”

Dawkins added that Wilkins is known for doing a lot of talking, though stressed that he had respect for his game on the field.

“Chirper on the field, off the field,” Dawkins said, adding, “Respectful, I respect ball.”

Christian Wilkins Has History With the Bills

Wilkins drew the ire of many Bills fans last year when he got into a scuffle with Allen in a game last October. Allen pushed off Wilkins’ helmet as the two tangled at the bottom of a pileup, with Allen growing visibly angry. The Bills were hit with a 15-yard penalty, a costly mistake in a game they would end up losing.

After the game, Allen accused Wilking of grabbing him in a sensitive area, but took responsibility for losing his cool and said he could not let that happen again.

I think that Christian Wilkins football character pretty much epitomizes most #Finsup fans lol pic.twitter.com/XjqIS3E4CB — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) September 27, 2022

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” Allen told Kyle Brandt. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things too.”

Though Wilkins was not flagged on the play, the NFL later issued a $13,261 fine to Wilkins for the incident in Sunday’s game, the Buffalo News reported.

The history between Allen and Wilkins stretches back even longer. The two also got into a scuffle during the 2021 season after Allen ran for a touchdown and then tried — and failed — on a two-point conversion.

After the two mixed it up on the field, Allen gave Wilkins a taunting wave goodbye as made his back to the sidelines. The Bills would go on to win the game, part of a long history of Allen’s dominance over the AFC rival. Allen has a 9-2 lifetime record against the Dolphins, including a win in last season’s Wild Card round of the playoffs.