Bills Risk Missing Key Offensive Player for Showdown Against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills could be without the anchor of their offensive line when they face the New England Patriots in a key Thursday Night Football showdown.

Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins was forced to leave the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions after injuring his ankle, and may not be ready in time for this week’s AFC East showdown. The Bills are already missing a number of key players on defense, and Dawkins’ absence would force them to play without one of their most important players on offense.

Bills May Rule Out Dawkins

As Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted, Dawkins missed practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a critical test to come at Wednesday’s practice.

“Wednesday will bring another practice and Dawkins probably won’t be on track to play if he can’t do any work in that session,” Alper wrote.

Veteran David Quessenberry filled in for Dawkins in the team’s November 24 win over the Lions, and would likely fill in again on Thursday if Dawkins cannot play against the Patriots.

If Dawkins remains injured for Thursday’s game, it could deal a major setback to a Bills offense that had found stability after a rough stretch. Quarterback Josh Allen threw six interceptions over a three-game stretch between Weeks 8 and 10, with the Bills losing two out of those three games.

The team has turned it around in the last two weeks, winning consecutive games over the New York Jets and Lions thanks to steadier performances from Allen and a resurgent running game. The Bills have averaged 170 yards on the ground over the course of the last three games.

Bills Getting Healthier, Will Still Miss Key Player

After being hit with a spate of injuries on both sides of the ball early in the season, the Bills have gradually gotten healthier. All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White was able to return from a torn ACL, seeing limited action on Thanksgiving as he progresses toward a full workload.

After a number of players missed practices with illness earlier in the week, Tuedsay’s injury report was much lighter. Tight end Quintin Morris was the only player to miss with an illness, though the team will be without a key player on the other side of the ball. Edge rusher Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s win and has been ruled out of the upcoming game against the Patriots.

While there were some initial fears that Miller may have torn an ACL, an examination this week revealed that he had a lateral meniscus tear. As NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported, the team plans to allow Miller to rest for the next one to two weeks before evaluating the level of swelling that remains.

Ed Oliver says #Bills can ‘hold it together’ without Von Miller: https://t.co/isr4i8aSd4 — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) November 29, 2022

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Miller could then play with a knee brace, but if the swelling does not subside then he may need surgery that could end his season. The Bills are already without veteran safety Micah Hyde, who was placed on injured reserve in September with an neck injury.