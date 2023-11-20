Bills’ Dion Dawkins Slams Jets After Postgame Fight: ‘Very Disrespectful’

After a chippy 60 minutes between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Sunday, the animosity spilled over into the stadium hallway as players from both teams scuffled after the game.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported that players from both teams got into a fight as they were heading to their respective locker rooms following the 32-6 Bills victory on November 19.

“There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the #Jets & #Bills,” Hughes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the #Bills. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. Heard from a #Bills player as he walked back to locker room: ‘And we beat that a**, too!’ “

Dawkins, who was involved in some scuffles on the field during the game, had some harsh words for the Jets in the locker room.

Dion Dawkins Sounds Off

Hughes reported that the postgame fight was a continuation of the chippy play between Dawkins and Clemons throughout the game.

“The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. #Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance,” Hughes wrote.

Dawkins took aim at the Jets after the game, telling reporters that he was not happy with the way they played on the field.

“I’m a humble guy. I’m not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players,” Dawkins said, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com on X. “It’s what it is and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up.”

The Bills dominated the Jets on both sides of the ball, holding the Jets to 92 passing yards, leading the team to bench Zach Wilson in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Josh Allen had a strong game, going 20-for-32 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception, which came on a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds of the first half.

“Let’s have fun playing this game. It’s football and at the end of the day we get to do, in my opinion, the most amazing job on the planet … So we’ve got to enjoy it when you can,” Allen said, via The Associated Press.

“We were executing at a high level today,” he added. “Every season, man, has its ups and downs. You’re going to have adversity. It’s how you bounce back from the adversity.”

Bills Get Much-Needed Win The Bills came into Sunday’s game at 5-5 and well outside the playoff picture, but got a much-needed win against a divisional rival with a history of playing well against them. The win avenged Buffalo’s season-opening loss and kept them a game and a half behind the Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East.

The Bills now enter the most difficult stretch of their schedule, going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs before hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Jets have a short week before hosting the Dolphins in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game, which could have significant implications for the Bills.