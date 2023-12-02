Bills Address ‘Disappointment’ in $3M Defensive Tackle’s Season

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Poona Ford took less money than expected in free agency when he signed with Buffalo, with many insiders expecting him to help anchor the line on a Super Bowl caliber team.

The season has not gone to expectations, either for the Bills’ defense or Ford himself.

The 28-year-old spoke out on the “weird” situation in Buffalo as he has found himself low on the defensive line rotation and has been a healthy scratch in seven of the team’s 12 games so far this year. The Bills also addressed the situation and the “disappointment” that Ford has felt with his role.

Poona Ford: ‘It’s Just Been Weird for Me’

Speaking to the Buffalo News for an interview from last week that was published on December 2, Ford acknowledge that his role has fallen below expectations this year. He had been a standout with the Seattle Seahawks, missing just one total game in the last four seasons, but has already been inactive for the majority of his games this year.

“I don’t know, it’s just been weird for me,” Ford said. “This isn’t what I was expecting coming here. … I thought I was going to be able to contribute and help this team win.” As SI.com’s Zach Dimmit reported in May, Spotrac estimated that Ford had an expected market value of around $9.2 million per year yet signed with the Bills for a deal worth up to $3.25 million. Ford seemed excited to join the Bills, saying at the time that money was not his top concern in free agency. “It really wasn’t hard, to be honest,” Ford said, via SI.com. “Money is good but money isn’t everything.” Bills Coach Understands ‘Disappointment’ for Poona Ford

Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington praised Ford for his “unique skill set,” saying he always puts in great effort in practice and team meetings, but acknowledged that it is a disappointing season for him. “This isn’t what I was expecting coming here. … I thought I was going to be able to contribute and help this team win.” – Poona Ford’s addition in free agency looked like a shrewd move for the #Bills, but it hasn’t played out that way. New @TBNSports:https://t.co/E496r8aeUF — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) December 2, 2023 “Is there disappointment, sure? Competitors want to be on the field,” Washington said. “The numbers dictate that everyone will not get that opportunity every week. But his professionalism, mindset, the effort in practice, and all those things he’s doing to prepare himself week to week, those things have been outstanding.” The situation could be compounded by the recent acquisition of defensive lineman Linval Joseph, who joined the team in November and immediately moved ahead of Ford and others in the four-man defensive line rotation.

Ford held back in offering any direct criticism of the team, but acknowledged that it was an emotional season.