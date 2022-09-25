Bills Fans Furious Over Miami’s ‘Dirty’ Hits on Josh Allen

Josh Allen has a history of beating up on the Miami Dolphins, but on Sunday it was the Buffalo Bills quarterback taking all the hits.

Allen was hounded by an aggressive Miami defense, including a series of hits that fans decried as “dirty.” One of those came late in the fourth quarter, when Allen was taken down on a short run and hit in a very sensitive area in the midst of a scrum.

The plays stung even more given that the Bills lost a nailbiter, falling 21-19 after time ran out on their final drive.

Bills Fans Angry at Hits on Allen

With the Bills suffering some key injuries at offensive line, Miami took advantage and dialed up a number of blitzes to keep the pressure on Allen. That left the Bills quarterback taking more hits than any other game this season, including a pair that drew some viral attention.

One came as with the Bills training 21-17 and driving in the fourth quarter. Allen looked to make a quick pass but scrambled up the middle on an apparent broken play. As Allen was down in a scrum, he grew angry at Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins, pushing off the Miami defender’s facemask and motioned to referees that Wilkings had hit him in the nether region.

“Christian Wilkins has had several borderline dirty shots in today’s game,” tweeted Bills reporter Ryan Talbot. “Josh Allen didn’t like the latest instance of Wilkins’ dirty play and ripped his helmet off. It leads to a penalty on Josh Allen, however. Wilkins has a history of playing a bit dirty.”

Allen was flagged on the play and the Bills were pushed back 15 yards.

That was not the only play that had Bills fans heated. Earlier in the game, Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram appeared to kick Allen as the Bills quarterback was releasing a pass.

I don’t want to hear about Milano being dirty for a push when Melvin Ingram is doing this. pic.twitter.com/gEgNjSNYQB — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 25, 2022

The Dolphins were not penalized on either play.

Allen Nearly Willed Bills to Victory