Bills Assistant Named Potential Candidate for High-Profile College Job

A Buffalo Bills assistant coach credited with helping Josh Allen make the leap from good to great could be in line for a new job.

Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has been named as a potential candidate for the Miami Hurricanes if embattled coach Manny Diaz ends up losing his job. Dorsey won a national championship with the Hurricanes as a member of the 2001 team, and his stature has been steadily rising with rumors that he’s been considered for other jobs.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Dorsey Could Return to Alma Mater

The Sun-Sentinel reported that Dorsey could be considered for the Hurricanes job if Diaz doesn’t return after this season, which remains an open question. While there have been perpetual rumors that Diaz may not return, especially after the Hurricanes got off to a 2-4 start, the team has since won five out of six games and reports indicate that Diaz may have earned himself another season.

The current feel is that there’s a good chance Manny Diaz ends up keeping his job at Miami, sources tell @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 30, 2021

Miami Hurricanes football: QB Tyler Van Dyke wants Manny Diaz back "100%"https://t.co/Hp81PvWhQS pic.twitter.com/z7MHAqzOWk — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2021

Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted that Dorsey would likely be interested in the job if it did come open and his name was called. Dorsey got some buzz last season after NFL head coaching hirings, with the Detroit Free Press reporting that he was considered for the Lions offensive coordinator position and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Seattle Seahawks were interested in him for their offensive coordinator opening.

Seattle Seahawks want to interview Bills' QB coach Ken Dorsey for their OC job, per sources. Seahawks also have been speaking to Rams' pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron and Saints' QB coach Joe Lombardi about their OC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Bills Make Efforts to Hold Onto Dorsey

While Dorsey has gotten some buzz for offensive coordinator openings, there has been some speculation that he could eventually play that role in Buffalo if current OC Brian Daboll lands a head coaching position. As Bills Wire’s Wojton noted before the season, the team quietly gave him a promotion to “passing game coordinator,” which appeared to be a move to keep him solidly in Buffalo.

“Considering the team never made any sort of formal announcement on Dorsey’s promotion, one could probably assume doing so could be a way to strengthen the team’s hold on him… or at least give him better reason to stay,” Wojton wrote.

Dorsey has gotten a lot of credit for the jump that Allen made between his second and third seasons, which helped the Bills quarterback to become last year’s MVP runner-up and once again in the conversation for the award this year. And when Bills general manager Brandon Beane aimed to sign free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the offseason, he used Dorsey as a selling point.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey,” Beane said in a March interview on SiriusXM NFL radio. “Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here.”

Bills OC Brian Daboll remembers where he came from https://t.co/0crFJFQQ58 pic.twitter.com/E4ogMeDqc7 — WEEI (@WEEI) December 1, 2021

Even if Dorsey remains in Buffalo, there could likely be some changes on the coaching staff. Both Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are seen as top head-coaching candidates for the head coaching openings expected to come in the next offseason.

READ NEXT: Analyst Predicts Monstrous Year for Bills’ Josh Allen, Makes New Prediction