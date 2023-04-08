Bills Considering Draft Trade to Give More Help to Josh Allen: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to make a move up the draft board for a second straight year, this time getting more help to quarterback Josh Allen.
The Bills have made some marginal upgrades to their offense since the start of free agency, but ESPN insider Matt Miller believes they could have a big move ahead on draft day. The Bills made a similar move last year to fill an area of need, jumping up two spots to take cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 23, but Miller believes it’s the offense that could prompt the Bills to move up this time.
Bills Have ‘Eyes on Moving Up’ Draft Board
In his draft preview, Miller wrote that the Bills could trade up in the first round depending on who is available, but would prioritize improving their offensive line or adding another weapon for Allen.
“The Buffalo Bills are another AFC title contender with eyes on moving up, based on what I’ve heard from sources around the league,” Miller wrote. “The Bills will play the board and see who is falling, but with the No. 27 selection, it’s very possible general manager Brandon Beane gets anxious and moves up for an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player.”
The Bills may not be looking to make too drastic of a move, as Miller noted they have only six total selections and would not be able to trade up far without “mortgaging future draft classes.” When Beane traded up last year’s draft, it cost a fourth-round pick (No. 130 overall) to swap their pick.
Beane said at the time that Elam was the last player on the board they had given a first-round grade, which prompted them to trade up for him.
“We had had good grade on Kaiir, and we were down to one player in the first round on our board, and so at that point, it just made sense,” Beane said. “We’re not sure what those teams ahead of us would have taken, but there was a lot of trade action going on too. It just felt like it was within striking distance.”
Insider Predicts Bills Trade Up for Top Running Back
Others are joining Miller in predicting the Bills will make a move for another skill player. NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein predicted that Beane would trade into the No. 23 spot for the second straight year, swapping their pick with the Minnesota Vikings in order to draft Texas running back Bijan Robinson.
Zierlein believes Robinson could be the missing piece for Buffalo’s offense.
“Buffalo can smell the Super Bowl, and the best way to get there might be to jump up and lock in a three-down back who can take pressure off QB Josh Allen and help the Bills control games more efficiently,” Zierlein wrote.
Both Beane and Bills head coach Sean McDermott have said it’s a priority for next season that Allen takes fewer risks running the ball, keeping his long-term health in mind. While they made some moves at running back — bringing on former New England Patriots back Damien Harris — trading up for Robinson could give the Bills a true No. 1 back who can take pressure off Allen.