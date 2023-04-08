Bills Considering Draft Trade to Give More Help to Josh Allen: Insider

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to make a move up the draft board for a second straight year, this time getting more help to quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills have made some marginal upgrades to their offense since the start of free agency, but ESPN insider Matt Miller believes they could have a big move ahead on draft day. The Bills made a similar move last year to fill an area of need, jumping up two spots to take cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 23, but Miller believes it’s the offense that could prompt the Bills to move up this time.

Bills Have ‘Eyes on Moving Up’ Draft Board

In his draft preview, Miller wrote that the Bills could trade up in the first round depending on who is available, but would prioritize improving their offensive line or adding another weapon for Allen.

“The Buffalo Bills are another AFC title contender with eyes on moving up, based on what I’ve heard from sources around the league,” Miller wrote. “The Bills will play the board and see who is falling, but with the No. 27 selection, it’s very possible general manager Brandon Beane gets anxious and moves up for an interior offensive lineman or offensive skill player.”

Report: It's "very possible" that the #Bills will trade up from their 27th spot in the Draft to pick an offensive skill player or interior OL, sources tell @nfldraftscout Miller says GM Brandon Beane will play the board to see who is falling first. pic.twitter.com/h4sjIcp8Ak — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 8, 2023

The Bills may not be looking to make too drastic of a move, as Miller noted they have only six total selections and would not be able to trade up far without “mortgaging future draft classes.” When Beane traded up last year’s draft, it cost a fourth-round pick (No. 130 overall) to swap their pick.

Beane said at the time that Elam was the last player on the board they had given a first-round grade, which prompted them to trade up for him.