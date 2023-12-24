Bills Make Long-Awaited Decision on RB Leonard Fournette

After nearly two months, Leonard Fournette is finally getting his chance to hit the field for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills signed the veteran running back on October 30, adding some depth after Damien Harris was placed on injured reserve. Though head coach Sean McDermott hinted that Fournette could enter the lineup soon after joining the team, the sudden rise of former practice squad back Ty Johnson kept Fournette off the active roster.

But with Johnson suffering a shoulder injury that kept him out of the team’s December 23 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Fournette is finally getting his chance to play.

Ty Johnson Inactive Against Chargers

Johnson was hurt late in Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17, going for X-rays following the game and being held out of practice during the week. The Bills elevated Fournette from the practice squad for Saturday’s game, announcing that Johnson would be inactive.

Leonard Fournette arrives for his first game in a #Bills uniform #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/uK1qFccFZ5 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 23, 2023

Johnson has taken on a bigger role since the injury to Harris and the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, becoming the No. 2 back behind James Cook. Over the last four games he has 23 carries for 103 yards and six receptions for 53 yards with a receiving touchdown.

The Bills took a run-heavy approach in last week’s win over the Cowboys, with Cook rushing a career-high 25 times for 179 yards with two total touchdowns. Johnson added a season-high 54 yards on nine carries.

Leonard Fournette’s Big Opportunity

Johnson’s injury will allow Fournette to play in his first game of the 2023 season. In an interview Buffalo News published on December 5, the 28-year-old admitted that it had been a “humbling” experience to remain on the practice squad.

“I’m comfortable, up to speed,” Fournette said. “I’m ready, man. Just waiting on my opportunity. Of course, my first time really being in this position, so you know, I have my days. I think it’s humbling me, testing me, my faith and everything, but I’m getting better.”

Fournette has gained a reputation as a strong two-way running back with a knack for performing in the playoffs. He has 4,478 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns over the course of his six-year career, adding 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fournette, who remained a free agent through the first two months of the season, said he got interest from other teams but wanted to join the Bills.

“I had a couple teams reach out to me. But I really wanted to do what’s best for me, a fresh start out here in Buffalo,” Fournette said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I have a lot left in the tank to play, it was all about the right opportunity.”

The Bills have a big opportunity to take a big leap toward their goal of earning a playoff berth, facing a Chargers team that lost quarterback Justin Herbert to a season-ending injury and will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen. The Chargers are coming off a 63-21 blowout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a loss that prompted the team to fire head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a win probability of 90% against the Chargers.